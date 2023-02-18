MANKATO — Mankato East/Loyola scored four times in the third period and defeated Faribault 4-0 in a Big Nine Conference boys hockey game Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Rafe Bowman, Shae Gavin, Jayden Larson and Zachary Lebens each scored a goal for East/Loyola. Bowman also had an assist.
The Cougars had a 45-17 advantage in shots on goal. Brody Kunst made 17 saves for the shutout.
East/Loyola (10-15, 7-8) opens the Section 3A tournament on Thursday.
Northfield 8, Mankato West 1: Big Nine champion Northfield picked up the home win.
No details were available.
West (7-15, 5-9) plays in the Section 3A tournament, which begins Thursday.
Boys basketball
Maple River 70, Sauk Centre 53: Mason Schirmer had 22 points and six rebounds to lead the Eagles to a nonconference win at Sauk Centre.
Will Sellers added 12 points, and Aaron Pawlitschek and Hayden Niebuhr each scored 11 points. Niebuhr also had nine rebounds.
Maple River (23-2) plays Tuesday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Le Sueur-Henderson 93, Nicollet 50: Cayden Luna scored 26 points to lead the Giants to a nonconference win at home.
Grant Adams added 19 points, and Nolan Weber scored 16 points. Logan Feeney scored 11 points.
Keegan Hulke led Nicollet with 13 points, and Connor Martens scored 12.
Girls basketball
St. Peter 56, Waseca 38: Rhyan Holmgren had 29 points and six rebounds as the Saints won the Big South Conference Showcase game at Windom.
Emmy Remmert had six points and 10 rebounds, and Maddie Kamm had seven points and five steals.
Kloe Wadd scored nine points to lead Waseca.
Wrestling
Medford 59, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 24: Brady Murphy (106) and Keegan Kuball (220) each had pins in less then a minute for the Grizzlies in a Section 2A loss.
Kelton Erler (145) and Jack Cahill (182) also had first-period pins.
