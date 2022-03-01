The Free Press
MANKATO — Lexi Karge had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Mankato East defeated New Prague 59-51 in the quarterfinals of the Section 2AAA girls basketball tournament Tuesday at the East gym.
Macy Birkholz hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Mackenzie Schweim scored 12 points, and Peyton Stevermer had nine points.
East, the top seed in the section, hosts Worthington on Saturday. Worthington won 63-58 at St. Peter on Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 74, Blue Earth Area 22: Olivia Harazin scored 17 points to help the top-seeded Knights win the Section 2AA, South Subsection game at Lake Crystal.
Lauren Cooper added 16 points, and Ella Voges scored 14 points.
Waseca 60, St. Clair 39: Kloe Wadd led Waseca with 18 points in the Section 2AA, South Subsection game at St. Clair.
Brooklin Hinze led the Cyclones with 20 points.
Waseca plays Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday at Mankato East.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, Maple River 43: Addyson Taylor scored 17 points, and Alayna Atherton had 15 points as the Bucs won the Section 2AA, South Subsection game at Mapleton.
Maple River led 22-21 at halftime. Claire McGregor led the Eagles (17-8) with 19 points, and Kelsey Jaeger scored 11 points.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 67, Medford 50: Sophie Stork scored 19 points as the Panthers won the Section 2AA, South Subsection game at New Richland.
Faith Nielsen and Erin Jacobson each added 14 points.
NRHEG (19-9) plays Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the subsection semifinals Thursday at Mankato East.
Nicollet 77, Martin County West 39: Nicollet led 41-18 at halftime and rolled to a Section 2A, South Subsection win at home.
Hayley Selby had 24 points, 15 rebounds and four steals, and Marah Hulke had 18 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Savannah Klockziem had 13 points, and Shannon Soost made assists.
Emily Anderson led MCW with 19 points.
Nicollet (17-10) plays Thursday against Sleepy Eye at Lake Crystal.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 37: Madison Mathiowetz scored 32 points for top-seeded St. Mary’s in the Section 2A, South Subsection game at Sleepy Eye.
Faith Olson led JWP with 10 points, and Katie Olson scored eight points.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 74, Rochester Century 67: Cornell Ayers scored 21 points and Aidan Corbett added 20 points as the Scarlets won a Big Nine Conference game at Rochester.
Louis Magers had 17 points, and Mekhi Collins scored 12.
West (18-7, 15-6 in Big Nine) plays at Austin on Friday.
New Ulm 72, Marshall 50: Charles Osborne scored 34 points as the Eagles won a Big South Conference game at home.
Osborne made five 3-pointers. Colton Benson scored 21 points, hitting 7 of 7 free throws.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Blue Earth Area 52: Memphis James scored 22 points, and Landon Dimler added 20 points as the Bulldogs won a nonconference game at Blue Earth.
Kaden Johnson added 11 points.
Ashton Lloyd led BEA with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Gabriel Torres scored 13 points, and Jack Norman had 11 points.
JWP (15-11) opens the Section 2A tournament on Tuesday at Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey.
Norwood Young America 58, Le Sueur-Henderson 43: Gage Bishop scored 20 points in the Giants’ Minnesota River Conference loss.
The game was tied at 21 at halftime.
Grant Adams added 16 points for LSH.
New Ulm Cathedral 60, Sibley East 46: Zach Kettner scored 11 points for Sibley East in a nonconference loss.
Joe Ballalatak added 10 points.
