MANKATO — Cole Javens took second in diving, helping the Mankato East/Loyola boys swimming and diving team place fifth at the Cougar Relays on Saturday at the East pool.
Lakeville South won the nine-team meet with 163 points. East/Loyola placed fifth at 135, and Mankato West placed eighth at 118.
Javens scored 187.35 points as the Cougars won the diving relay with 436.20 points.
East/Loyola’s Aaron Caflisch, Christopher Vasquez and Jordan Hogue took fourth in the 3x100 backstroke relay in 3:03.07. Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Elliot Bartell and Nick Brauer placed fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.35.
The 400 freestyle relay also placed fourth, as Brauer, Jackson Thomas, Isaac Luethmers and Bartell finished in 3:34.29.
In the 200 freestyle relay, West’s Jason Taylor, Sullivan Jacobs, Elijah Burg and Ethan Bartell took second in 1:35.46.
Boys basketball
Mankato Loyola 72, St. Clair 62, OT: Lawson Godfrey scored 27 points as the Crusaders won the Valley Conference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Jake Sizer had 17 points and seven rebounds.
Austin Ward scored 17 points for the Cyclones, who made 13 3-pointers. Conor Whittet added 16 points.
Loyola (4-0) plays at Alden-Conger on Tuesday.
Mankato East 79, Winona 51: Giles Lancaster had 23 points, six assists and three steals in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference win at the East gym.
Carson Schweim had 16 points and five rebounds, and Ganden Gosch added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
East (4-0, 2-0 in Big Nine) plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 73, Madelia 56: Eric Anderson had 17 points and seven assists in Madelia’s Valley home loss.
Josiah Demaris scored 16 points, and Hayden Jones had 13 points.
Madelia (2-3) plays at Martin County West on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Mankato East 63, Winona 51: Kylinn Stangl had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars in a Big Nine game at Winona.
Peyton Stevermer had 19 points and four assists, and Macy Birkholz had 17 points and three steals. Hailey Petzel had 10 points and six rebounds.
For Winona, Mackenzie Simmons made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.
East (2-3, 2-2) hosts Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
St. Peter 74, Mankato West 51: Rhyan Holmgren scored 26 points and Annika Southworth added 22 points as the Saints won a nonconference game at St. Peter.
Abby Maloney grabbed nine rebounds.
Teresa Kiewet led West with 23 points, and Olivia Downs scored 17.
St. Peter plays at Mankato East on Thursday.
St. Clair 73, Madelia 15: Steph Cink scored 19 points in the Cyclones’ Valley Conference win at St. Clair.
Brooklyn Meng added 16 points.
Ollieah Glover led Madelia with six points and six rebounds.
St. Clair (6-0, 3-0 in Valley) plays at Martin County West on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Northfield Invitational: Brian Thilges defeated No. 2-ranked Tytan Small of St. Charles by fall to win the 195-pound class at the Northfield tournament.
Luke Scholtes (145 pounds) and Cael Willaert (170) both finished second in their weight class, while Jackson Stensrud (106) took third.
Redwood River Riot: Brody Koberoski won the 170-pound championship at the 36-team tournament at Redwood Falls.
Damian Riewe took fourth at 160, and Rob Wicks placed seventh at 113.
Hockey
Apple Valley/Burnsville 5, Mankato West boys 0: Mason Schreiber made 15 saves in the Scarlets’ noncoference loss at All Seasons Arena.
West had 21 shots on goal.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 5, Rochester John Marshall 1: The Cougars won a Big Nine Conference game at Rochester.
No details were available.
Austin 5, Mankato West girls 4: Maree Zimmerman and Penny Gorman each scored two goals for the Scarlets in a Big Nine game at Austin.
Marleigh Jordan had four assists, and Gorman had two assists.
Alayna Smith made 32 saves for West, which had 19 shots on goal.
Mankato East 0, New Ulm 0: The Cougars had a 26-23 advantage in shots on goal in the nonconference game at New Ulm.
