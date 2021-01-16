ROCHESTER — Mackenzie Schweim had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Mankato East past Rochester John Marshall 62-56 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Saturday.
Macy Birkholz added 15 points, and Lexi Karge scored 11. Syd Prybylla made three 3-pointers.
East plays at home Tuesday against Albert Lea.
Mankato West 61, Faribault 24: Lani Schoper led the Scarlets with 24 points and five rebounds in a season-opening Big Nine Conference victory at Faribault.
Bri Stoltzman finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven steals, while Annika Younge had eight points and nine rebounds. Teresa Kiewiet and Calie Schumann each scored eight points.
The Scarlets (1-0) host Owatonna on Thursday.
St. Clair 62, Tri-City United 54: Kayli Hinze finished with 26 points for the Cyclones in a nonconference home victory.
Steph Sink had 18 points for St. Clair, while Emily Olson scored 10.
Sam Lang led TCU with 14 points.
The Cyclones (1-1) play Tuesday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 52: Olivia Harazin scored 19 points, and Lakesha Carter added 17 points as the Knights opened the season with a nonconference home win.
Kylie Pittman led WEM with 17 points, and Toryn Richards added 12 points.
LCWM hosts St. Clair on Tuesday.
St. Peter 67, Blue Earth Area 30: Morgan Kelly scored 18 points as the Saints won the Big South Conference opener at home.
Abby Maloney scored 15 points, and Rhyann Holmgren had 10 points.
St. Peter plays at Hutchinson on Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 67: Abby Riederer scored 44 points, just one off the program record, to lead the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference home game.
She also had three steals. Kaylee Hunter added 16 points and two blocked shots, and Mia Johnson scored 10. Sam Daueg grabbed 14 rebounds, and Ella Schlei had nine rebounds.
MVL plays at Cedar Mountain on Tuesday.
Maple River 60, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 58: Lexi Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds to play in Maple River’s Gopher Conference victory at Mapleton.
Jasmine Anderson led Maple River with 17 points, and Claire McGregor scored 16.
Faith Nielsen led NRHEG with 22 points, and Sydney Schultz scored 19.
Maple River plays at Hayfield on Monday.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 54, Murray County Central 45: Brooke Naas scored 20 points in the victory at Mountain Lake.
Anika Fast scored 14 points.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey plays Monday at Southwest Christian.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 63, Nicollet/Loyola 48: Hayley Selby scored 12 points for the Raiders in a Valley Conference home loss.
Marah Hulke added 11 points, and Josi Hansen scored 10.
Nicollet/Loyola hosts Martin County West on Tuesday.
St. James Area 76, New Ulm 71: Kirsten Dennis scored 15 points in the Eagles’ Big South Conference loss at home.
Daviney Dreckman added 10 points and five rebounds, and Bryn Nesvold had 10 points and three assists. Ramsey Hopp scored eight points off the bench.
The Eagles play at Sibley East on Tuesday.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 6, Rochester John Marshall 1: Gavin Brunmeier scored three goals as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
Brady Hatkin scored two goals, and Tyler Tosch also scored.
Caleb Cross made 23 saves.
Mankato East/Loyola boys 9, Red Wing 0: Shae Gavin scored three goals to help the Cougars win the Big Nine game at Red Wing.
Layton Liffrig scored two goals, while Jake Schreiber, Quintin Steindl, Owen Quist and Parker Anthony each scored once for East/Loyola.
Riley Madsen got the shutout.
East/Loyola plays Tuesday against Northfield at All Seasons Arena.
Mankato East/Loyola 9, Red Wing 3: Kaylee Eykyn finished with three goals and an assist for the Cougars in a Big Nine victory at Red Wing.
Hannah Rigdon had two goals and an assist, while Jess Eykyn had two assists. McKenzie Keller, Ashley Fischer, Kailey Newton and Evey Johnson also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East/Loyola 28-27. Hailey Baker made 24 saves for the Cougars.
East/Loyola (1-0) plays Thursday at Northfield.
Minnesota River boys 7, Redwood Valley 4: Logan Throldahl scored three goals as the Bulldogs won the Big South Conference game at Le Sueur.
Seth Riecks, Brady Sowder, Judson Narum and Connor Bjorling scored the other goals. Mitch Kotek made 30 saves.
Minnesota River plays at Redwood Valley on Tuesday.
Owatonna 10, West girls 0: Sarah Olsen made 45 saves in the Big Nine game at Owatonna.
West (0-1) plays at Austin on Thursday.
Wrestling
West loses twice: West’s Damian Riewe and Gannon Rosenfeld each went 2-0 at a wrestling triangular meet at the West gym.
West lost 64-12 to Faribault and 47-30 to Sibley East.
Riewe won by fall at 2:39 and 5:31 at 160 pounds, and Rosenfeld had pins in :14 and 2:49 at 220.
Rochester Mayo 57, Mankato East 21: East had three wrestlers win by fall in the Big Nine Conference loss.
Spencer Ruedy got a pin in 5:04 at 145 pounds, while Braeden Hendel (152, 1:43) and Rieley Fleming (285) also won by fall. Fleming, who is ranked No. 7 in Class AA pinned the No. 9 wrestler at 220 in Class AAA.
United South Central splits: The Rebels defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 42-33 and lost to Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 42-39 in a triangular at Le Sueur.
For the Rebels, Byron Getchell (120), Ethan Elvebak (132), Konnor Harpestad (152) and Micah Hamson (160) each won two matches by fall.
St. Peter splits: The Saints had six wrestlers go 2-0 in a triangular at Redwood Falls. The Saints defeated Redwood Valley 52-27 and lost to Marshall 39-33.
Evan Walter, Nakiye Mercado, Harold Born, Brogan Hanson, Kole Guth and Cole Filand each won both of their matches.
