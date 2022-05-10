The Free Press
MANKATO — Hunter Milow finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and four stolen bases for the Mankato East baseball team in a 11-1 Big Nine Conference victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
The Cougars had 13 stolen bases. Dylan Kopesky had a double and two RBIs. Carson Graves allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win.
East (8-4) will host Red Wing for a doubleheader Thursday.
Mankato West 10, Northfield 1: Louis Magers went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference home win.
Tanner Shumski finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Ryan Haley and Zander Dittbenner each went 2 for 3. Jace Liebl hit his first varsity home run.
Riley Bersaw allowed one earned run over six innings to get the win.
West (12-0, 8-0 in Big Nine) plays a doubleheader at Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
New Ulm Cathedral 9, Mankato Loyola 5: Cathedral had 11 stolen bases in the nonconference win at ISG Field.
Kyle Seidl was 3 for 5 and scored two runs for Cathedral, and Sam Knowles, who was the winning pitcher, had two hits and an RBI.
Jaxon Libby had two doubles, and Cam Fogal was 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Loyola (6-4) plays at Madelia on Thursday.
Cleveland 7, Madelia 6, 8 innings: Dylan Grev had two RBIs for Madelia in the Valley Conference loss at Cleveland.
Eric Anderson and Jed Altenburg both had two hits.
Madelia (9-3) hosts Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
Softball
Mankato West 11, Northfield 2: Carlee Emery, Carly Nelson and Abbi Stierlen each hit a home run in the Scarlets’ Big Nine win at the West field.
Stierlen had a grand slam and five RBIs while also getting the win in the circle. Lani Schoper and Lauryn Douglas each added two hits.
West (14-2, 10-0 in Big Nine) will host Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Mankato East sweeps Albert Lea: Kylinn Stangl hit a grand slam as the Cougars won twice in a Big Nine doubleheader at Albert Lea.
The Cougars won the opener 10-0 in five innings, with Madison Mangulis pitching a one-hitter.
Stangl’s grand slam in Game 2 led to an 18-3, five-inning win.
Cleveland 12, Madelia 7: Laci Hollerich had a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the Clippers’ Valley Conference win at Madelia.
Kaylee Karels was 3 for 4 and scored three runs, and Emma Sweere had two hits and scored three runs. Grace Kortuem and Harley Connor each had two hits. Hailey Plonsky pitched four innings in relief to get the win.
Kellie Koberoski had three hits and three RBIs for Madelia. Corban Tatro, Abby Jacobs and Veronica Ibeling each had two hits.
Madelia (4-11, 1-5) plays Friday at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
Blooming Prairie 8, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 1: Peyton Zabel went 1 for 3 with an RBI for St. Clair/Loyola in the road loss.
Isabelle Terry had a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.
St. Clair/Loyola will host Mayer Lutheran on Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 17, Waseca 0, 4 innings: Bree Ihrke and Brenna Sommer each had three RBIs in the Panthers’ nonconference win at Waseca.
Sophie Stork pitched a one-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts. Ava Kyllo was 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Faith Nielsen and Brenlee Knudson each had two RBIs.
NRHEG (8-4) hosts Medford on Thursday at New Richland.
New Ulm 5, St. Peter 4: McKenna Van Zee and Nora Whipps each went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Saints in the Big South loss.
Lilly Ruffin, Sophia Doherty, Molly Voeltz and Dani Johnson also had hits for St. Peter.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial sweeps: The Knights swept Pipestone Area in a doubleheader, winning 4-2 and 9-6.
In the 4-2 win, Ella Voges went 2 for 3 with two runs scored
Gillian Hanson hit three home runs in the 9-2 win.
Golf
Albert Lea girls 371, Rochester John Marshall 395, Mankato West 417: Albert Lea’s Alyssa Jensen was the medalist at 82 at the Big Nine triangular at Northern Hills Golf Course.
Delaney Giesen shot 97 for the Scarlets, and Anna Rudolf shot 103.
Minnesota River Conference boys: Tri-City United won the four-team meet with a score of 179 at Shadowbrooke Golf Course.
Le Sueur-Henderson and Belle Plaine tied for second at 180.
Minnesota River Conference girls: Le Sueur-Henderson won a pair of nine-hole, four-team meets at Le Sueur Country Club.
The Giants won both meets with scores of 214.
Boys tennis
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato East 0: The No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Faust and Ethan Young lost 6-2, 6-2 in a Big Nine loss at the East courts.
The closest singles match came at No. 3, where Kaleb Kim lost 6-2, 6-1.
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 2: The Scarlets’ Ian Kim won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles in the Big Nine match at Bethany Lutheran.
Sebastian Hoehn and Caspar Olseth won 6-3, 7-6 (5) at No. 3 doubles for the Scarlets.
Schaeffer Academy 7, Waseca 0: Otto Schoenrock lost 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 3 singles for the Bluejays in a nonconference home loss.
Braden Phetsarath lost 7-6 (2), 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
Waseca (5-7) will host St. Peter on Thursday.
Blue Earth Area 4, St. James Area 3: Joe Frundt won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles as the Bucs prevailed in a Big South Conference match.
St. James Area’s No. 2 doubles team of Adan Rodriguez and Devon Olson won 6-3, 7-5, and the No. 3 team of Christian Pineda and Dylan Reid won 6-2, 6-3.
Lacrosse
Mankato girls 8, Northfield 3: Sophie Steindl led Mankato with three goals in a Big Nine win at Northfield.
Alaina Spaude and Annelise Winch each scored two goals for Mankato, and Josie Carpenter also scored.
Jess Eykyn made seven saves in goal.
Mankato (6-2) plays Thursday at Owatonna.
Northfield boys 12, Mankato 9: Brock Leider scored three goals in Mankato’s Big Nine loss at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Quintin Steindl had two goals and two assists, and Andrew Sorbo and Gage Schmidt each had one goal and one assist. Parker Anthony and London Campbell each scored a goal.
Mankato (2-3) plays Owatonna on Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Track and field
Section 1AAA True Team: The Mankato West boys finished seventh at the 10-team meet, hosted by Lakeville North.
The Scarlets’ 4x200-meter relay team of Jalen Smith, Jack Raverty, Blake Kirby and Peyton Goettlicher took first in 1:30.83. Elijann Green finished third in the long jump at 20-feet-5 3/4, and Goettlichter took fourth in the 200 dash in 22.46.
