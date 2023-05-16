The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Hailey Petzel hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Mankato East defeated Rochester Mayo 21-8 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Tuesday.
Peyton Stevermer went 4 for 6 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Cougars, and Emily Hacker finished 3 for 5 with a homer.
East plays Red Wing on Wednesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Maple River 2: Olivia Harazin had three hits, including a home run, as the Knights won a nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Nettie Parsons also had three hits. Avery Voges was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits with 15 strikeouts.
Madison Ward had a hit and two RBIs for Maple River.
LCWM (16-3) plays Friday against New Ulm Cathedral at Caswell Park. Maple River hosts Medford on Wednesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18, Waseca 3, 5 innings: Anna Voegele had six RBIs as the Bucs won a nonconference game at Waterville.
Hannah Bruns hit a home and had two RBIs, and Jenessa Baumgarten had three RBIs for the Bucs.
Alix Velzke gave up one earned run on four hits in four innings.
WEM (8-6) plays Thursday at Blooming Prairie.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 4, Cleveland 2: Sophie Shouler had a hit and scored a run in the Clippers’ nonconference game at Sleepy Eye.
Keira Schipper and Kaylee Karels each had a hit.
Cleveland (9-7) plays Wednesday at home against New Ulm Cathedral.
Madelia 12, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 3: Ashlynn Sweet had three hits and three RBIs for Madelia in the Valley Conference road win.
Abby Jacobs drove in two runs, while Lauryn Grev, Veronica Ibeling and Corban Tatro each had two hits. Tatro pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs.
Mountain Lake 11, Nicollet 7: Leah Bode had a hit and four RBIs in the Raiders’ nonconference loss at home.
Brooklyn Bode and Sam Kettner both had two hits, and Ellie Matter had two RBIs.
Boys tennis
Mankato East 7, Worthington 0: Madden Vanderwerf won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles as the Cougars opened the Section 2AA playoffs with a win at the East courts.
East won each match in straight sets.
At No. 1 doubles, Ethan Young and Adler Johnson won 6-0, 6-0.
Mankato West 4, New Prague 3: Brian Lewis claimed a three-set victory as the Scarlets won the Section 2AA match at the West courts.
Lewis won 7-5 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4). Desmond Johnson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Prior Lake 5, New Ulm 2: New Ulm won a pair of doubles matches in the Section 2AA match at New Ulm.
At No. 1 doubles, Leo Waloch and Nathaniel Janssen won 6-1, 6-4, and the No. 3 doubles teams of Gideon Heins and Joey Kotten won 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.
St. Peter 6, St. James Area 1: St. Peter’s Marty Anderson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles in the Big South Conference match at St. James.
Zech Ciske won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles for St. James Area.
Lacrosse
Mankato 14, Rochester Century 10: Gage Schmidt and Kolten McGregor each scored four goals for Mankato in the Big Nine win at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Mankato rallied from a 9-6 halftime deficit to win.
Andrew Sorbo finished with three goals and an assist for Mankato, while Owen Essay had two goals and two assists. Jackson Stensrud made 13 saves.
Mankato (7-2) plays at Rochester Mayo on Wednesday.
Track and field
Albert Lea girls triangular: Addie Peed won a pair of individual events for Mankato East at the Big Nine triangular. Team scores were not available.
Peed won the 1,600-meter run in 5:28.19 and pole vault at 10-feet-0.
Laura Thavin took first in the 100 hurdles in 16.18, and Lauren Henkels won the 400 dash in 1:01.23.
Other individual winners for East were Ady Lurken in the 800 run (2:28), Emmy Schulz in the 300 hurdles (47.32), Madison Wolle in the 3,200 run (12:10.91) and Rylie Hansen in the triple jump (37-0).
East’s 4x800 relay team of Macy Birkholz, Schulz, Wolle and Peed took first in 9:47.78, and the 4x400 relay team of Schulz, Birkholz, Henkels and Hayden Henning was a winner in 4:08.37.
