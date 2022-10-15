NEW PRAGUE — New Prague edged Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West to win the Section 1A True Team girls swimming and diving meet Saturday.
New Prague won with 1,433 points, with East/Loyola at 1,258 and West at 1,256.5. Austin was fourth at 1,068, followed by Winona/Winona Cotter at 999.5, St. Peter at 888.5, Faribault at 454.5 and Tri-City United at 388.
The Cougars' best finishes came in the relays. Jayne Satre, Bryn Ashland, Avery Schuh and Cami Schuh teamed up for a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:59.80.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Avery Schuh, Sophie Steindl, Satre and Cami Schuh finished third in 1:48.20 60. Satre also took third in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.72.
West's Olivia Leonard was a double-winner, taking first in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.60 and 100 backstroke in 1:02.42.
The Scarlets' 200 freestyle relay team of Catherine Bittner, Kate Camp, Olivia Koeneman and Lucy Vogt took first in 1:44.23 64.
St. Peter's Hannah Denzer won the 500 freestyle in 5:26.14. TCU's Ella Schmiesing took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.01.
New Prague gets an automatic berth in the state tournament, while a virtual meet will decide if East/Loyola or West advance to the state meet.
Soccer
St. Peter boys 2, Southwest Minnesota Christian 0: Will Elias scored early in the second half for the Saints in the semifinals of the Section 2A playoffs at St. Peter.
Marty Anderson scored the clinching goal later in the second half.
St. Peter plays in the section championship game Thursday at Austin.
Volleyball
Eastview Tournament: Claire Bohlen had 35 kills, and Alayna Atherton added 30 as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown went 2-3 at the two-day tournament.
The Bucs defeated Orono 2-1 and Le Sueur-Henderson 2-0 and lost 2-0 to Esko, Fillmore Central and Rosemount.
Ashlyn Pelant made 51 assists, while Grace Baker made 40 assists and 43 digs. Josie Volkmann had 41 digs.
Football
St. Peter 7, Tri-City United 3: Cole Filand scored on a 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to lead St. Peter to the victory at home Friday.
TCU's Rafael Balcazar kicked 24-yard field goal in the second quarter.
St. Peter stopped TCU (3-4) twice from the 2-yard line late in the game, and Isaac Alger made an interception in the final seconds. Alger finished with nine tackles, and Nakiye Mercado had an interception.
St. Peter (3-4) plays at Jackson County Central on Wednesday.
