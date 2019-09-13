The Free Press
MANKATO — Mitchell Johnstone took first place and led the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland to a win at its Crusader Invitational on Friday afternoon.
Johnstone ran the 5K race in 16:50.8.
Loyola/Cleveland had five runners in the top 11 to finish with 30 points. Tri-City United was second with 44 points, Martin County West was third with 66 and Norwood-Young America was fourth with 78.
Other scorers for the Crusaders were Tyler Erickson (fourth place, 17:21.8), Jerrett Peterson (fifth, 17:22.5), Brett Omtvedt (ninth, 18:13.2) and James Younge (11th, 18:53.4).
TCU’s Austin Anthony took third with a time of 17:10.8. Teammates Hunter Rutt (17:37.0) and Hugo Ruiz (17:59.7) took sixth and seventh, respectively.
In the girls race, St. Peter’s Hadley Stuehrenberg won with a time of 19:58.2.
Martin County West won the team competition with 41 points, followed by Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop with 52, Tri-City United with 81, St. Peter with 94, Norwood-Young America with 107 and Loyola Cleveland with 121.
The Crusaders were led by Ellie Nygren, who placed fourth in 20:45.5. TCU’s Ariana Krautkramer was ninth in 23:02.6.
Tennis
East/Loyola 4, Austin 3: Kezia Kim and Katelyn Flatgard won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, as the Cougars won the Big Nine Conference meet at home.
The Cougars also got wins in doubles from the No. 1 team of Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen and the No. 3 duo of Arissa Leddy and Kamy Bartolo.
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Maple River 0: The Giants swept the Eagles at home, winning all seven matches in straight sets.
The No. 1 singles and doubles matches were the most competitive, with Greta Nesbit defeated Vanessa Barkosky 7-5, 6-4 and Keely Olness and Chloe Brandt defeating Abby Bruegger and Olivia Pfeffer 7-5, 6-4.
St. James Area 5, Fairmont 2: Ellie Becker and Luci Kulseth picked up straight set victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles in the Saints road victory.
Samantha Tetzloff and Gabriela Trapero cameback to win 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano took No. 3 singles 7-6, 6-2.
The Saints will host a tournament Saturday.
Sibley East 4, United South Central 3: Brianna Kranz, Jacquelyn Wibstad, Rachel Widmer and Ashtyn Bullert each won en route to a singles sweep for the Wolverines in their road victory.
Delaney Weber and Lauren Zebro won at No. 1 doubles for the rebels. USC swept the doubles slate.
