MANKATO — Derick Vivas-Montoya finished with two goals and an assist for the Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys soccer team in a 3-2 home win over St. Peter Tuesday at Loyola Field.
Guillem Sivatte also scored for the Crusaders, and Erick Zamora made five saves in goal.
Vivas-Montoya netted the game-winner with 1:44 remaining.
The Crusaders play Thursday at Waseca.
Waconia 2, Mankato West girls 1: Julia Schumacher scored the lone goal for the Scarlets in the nonconference home loss.
Shots on goal favored Waconia 17-2. Romo Smith made eight saves in goal, while Anne Schill stopped seven shots for West.
The Scarlets (4-1, 3-0 in Big Nine) play Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Northfield 3, Mankato East boys 0: Owen Quist made 11 saves for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference home loss.
Shots on goal favored the Raiders 15-6.
The Cougars (2-3) host St. Peter Thursday.
St. Peter girls 6, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 0: Adrianna Bixby scored twice for the Saints in the home win.
Grace Dlouhy, Karli Miller and Sam Madden also scored for St. Peter.
Shots favored St. Peter 14-2.
The Saints host Mankato East Thursday.
Marshall 6, New Ulm boys 0: Ben Brownfield and Jackson Ocampo each scored for the Eagles in the home loss.
Ethan Goff made 15 saves in goal for New Ulm.
Volleyball
Faribault 3, Mankato East 1: Destiny Reasner led the Cougars with six kills and 14 digs in the Big Nine Conference home loss.
Scores were 25-8, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13.
Jayda Swalve also had six kills for East, and Lysney Magaard had 14 digs.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Maple River 0: Maggie Graupman finished with 13 kills for the Knights in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 nonconference win at Lake Crystal.
Dani Freyberg added 31 assists for the Knights, and Lauren Cooper had 18 digs. Gillian Hanson added nine kills.
For Maple River, Lexi Thomas and Justice Kuehl each had seven kills.
LCWM (3-0) plays Thursday at Cleveland.
Madelia 3, United South Central 2: Abigail Jacobs led the Blackhawks with 13 kills and 17 digs in a 27-25, 22-25, 25-25, 20-25, 15-7 victory.
Ashley Sorenson had 28 assists and 16 digs, and Emily Lehman also had 16 digs.
For USC, Chloe Lutteke had 14 kills, while Kiera Schultz finished with 13 kills.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 0: Kylee Horner led the Saints with 11 kills in the home win.
Abby Maloney and Emmy Remmert each added seven kills for St. Peter.
Tennis
St. James 7, Pipestone Area 0: Eva Romsdahl won 1-6, 6-0, 10-5 at No. 1 singles for the Saints in the closest match of the day.
Keyana Haler picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles, and Maya Kulseth also won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3. At No. 4 singles, Lily Ciske picked up a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
United South Central 5, Tri-City United/Cleveland 2: The Rebels swept the singles slate in the victory.
Kelsie Chapman and Maya Hansen each won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 4 singles, respectively. At No. 2 singles, Brylee Nuebauer won 6-0, 6-0, and Lauren Hansen won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Cannon Falls 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1: Addison Condon finished with nine kills and 20 digs for the Bucs in the loss.
Alayna Atherton added 11 kills for WEM, and Claire Bohlen had nine kills and 18 digs.
The Bucs (0-2) play Thursday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
