The Free Press
MANKATO — Ava Davis scored two goals to lead Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia to a 5-0 victory over Tri-City United in a nonconference girls soccer match Tuesday at the Loyola field.
Addie Ahearn added a goal and assist.
Jaylee Ely and Lucy Richards also scored goals, while Sofie Nachriener, Maddie Cooney and Lilli Ruhland each had an assist.
The Crusaders play at Marshall on Thursday.
Mankato East girls 5, Rochester John Marshall 0: Eva Starkey scored her first varsity goal in the Cougars’ Big Nine Conference victory at Caswell North.
Kenzie Keller, Ella Huettl, Jenna Starkey and Taylor Schilling all scored goals, and Amber Reuter and Schilling had assists. Izzy Schott made one save for the shutout.
East (10-0) plays at Fairmont on Thursday.
Rochester John Marshall 2, Mankato East boys 1: Madden Vanderwerf scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Dailan Bangu assisted on the goal, and Owen Quist made 10 saves. East had 10 shots.
The Cougars (4-5-1) play Thursday at Rochester Lourdes.
Tri-City United 4, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 3: Derick Vivas-Montoya scored two goals and had an assist for the Crusaders in the loss at Montgomery.
Guillem Sivatte also scored for Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia.
The Crusaders host Marshall on Thursday.
St. Peter girls 2, Marshall 0: Natalie Petersen scored twice off corner kicks in the Saints’ Big South win.
Adrianna Bixby assisted on both goals. Bailey Nygard made one save for the shutout.
St. Peter plays Thursday at home against Worthington.
Volleyball
St. Peter 3, Waseca 0: Emmy Remmert had 15 kills and 14 digs as the Saints won 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 in a Big South Conference match at home.
Iris Elias made 27 assists and served four aces, and Kylee Horner made 15 digs.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Martin County West 0: Dani Freyberg had 38 assists as the Knights won 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 in a Valley Conference match at Lake Crystal.
Olivia Harazin had 15 kills, and Lauren Cooper made 29 digs.
LCWM (9-2, 2-1 in Valley) plays at Madelia on Thursday.
Jordan 3, Sibley East 0: Jessica Wolter had nine kills and two blocks in Sibley East’s 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 nonconference loss at Arlington.
Anna Harens had nine assists and 10 digs.
Sibley East (1-5) plays at home against Lester Prairie on Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Ashlyn Pelant had 14 assists and served four aces as the Bucs won 25-10, 25-14, 25-17 in a Gopher Conference match at Waterville.
Jordan Green made 11 kills, one more than teammate Claire Bohlen. Grace Baker had 12 assists, and Josie Volkmann made 16 digs.
WEM (6-4, 4-0 in Gopher) plays at Triton on Thursday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Ava Munsen had 12 kills and seven blocks in the Chargers’ Tomahawk Conference loss.
Scores were 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19.
Kerigan Brau made 27 assists, and Ella Hunter had 31 digs. Gabbie Bleick had 10 kills.
MVL (0-10) hosts Cedar Mountain on Thursday.
Tennis
Waseca 7, New Ulm 0: Sarah Robbins won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead the Bluejays in a Big South Conference sweep.
The Bluejays won each match in straight sets, not allowing more than two points in any set.
Addie Pfeifer and Miranda Breck won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Waseca (12-2) will host River Valley on Thursday.
St. James Area 7, Luverne 0: Eva Romsdahl won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Saints’ Big South win.
The No. 3 doubles team of Mika Wessels and Mariah Mireles won 6-3, 6-2.
St. Peter 6, Blue Earth Area 1: Rhyan Holmgren won 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 2 singles as the Saints remained undefeated.
BEA’s victory came at No. 1 singles, where Addison Armstrong won 1-6, 6-3, 12-10.
St. Peter (14-0) hosts Fairmont on Thursday. BEA plays at New Ulm on Thursday.
Sibley East 7, Tri-City United 0: Morgan Johnson won 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, helping Sibley East claim a Minnesota River Conference victory.
The No. 1 doubles team of Holly Otto and Jess Widmer won 6-1, 7-6 (0).
Cross country
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Invitational: Sam Vetter finished third, leading the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys to the victory at an eight-team meet at Riverview Golf Course.
Loyola/Cleveland scored 33 points for the fourth victory of the season. Maple River was second at 91, followed by Tri-City United at 100, Blooming Prairie at 104, NRHEG at 113, Medford at 141, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 155 and Austin Pacelli at 177.
Vetter finished in 19:04, just ahead of teammate Soren Kelly at 19:13. James Younge took sixth in 19:15, Corbin Deichman was eighth in 19:43, and Nathan Strobel placed 12th in 20:02.
Maple River won the girls meet with 44 points. Pacelli was second at 50, followed by TCU at 76, Blooming Prairie at 91, WEMJWP at 95 and Medford at 133.
Molly Koester placed sixth for Loyola/Cleveland in 23:53.
Swimming
St. Peter 102, Marshall 84: Hannah Denzer won four events to help the Saints win the Big South meet at St. Peter.
Denzer won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.50 and 100 backstroke in 1:03.91.
She swam the 200 freestyle relay with Addison Landsom, Sarah Coe and Eve Zimmerman, winning in 1:49.54. Coe, Adela Madson, Trista Landsom and Denzer took first in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:04.80.
Zimmerman also won the 50 freestyle in 27.29 and 100 freestyle in 1:01.66, and Laura Klatt took first in diving with 190.7 points.
