ROCHESTER — Mackenzie Schweim scored 17 points to lead Mankato East past Rochester Century 46-35 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Lexi Karge had 10 points and eight rebounds, Peyton Stevermer had eight points and seven assists, and Macy Birkholz had eight points and three steals.
East held Century to just 12 field goals.
East (11-2, 10-1 in Big Nine) plays at Austin on Friday.
Mankato Loyola 33, Alden-Conger 32: Sammy Kann scored 17 points as the Crusaders picked up the win at Fitzgerald gym.
Maddie Huiras grabbed 12 rebounds for the Crusaders.
Alyvia Newman led Alden-Conger with 16 points.
Maple River 52, Medford 44: Claire McGregor had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Eagles claimed a Gopher Conference road win.
Krystal Ulrich added 14 points.
Maple River (10-4, 6-2) plays Thursday at Blooming Prairie.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60: Abbie Riederer had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference game.
Kaylee Hunter had 13 points and three assists, and Sam Dalueg and Ella Schlei each had seven rebounds.
Madison Mathiowetz led St. Mary’s with 33 points.
MVL (13-4, 9-1) plays Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at home Friday. St. Mary’s (16-1, 11-0) plays Friday against New Ulm Cathedral at Sleepy Eye.
Swimming
Mankato East/Loyola 92, New Prague 85: Jordan Hogue, Elliot Bartell and Dave Wedzina each won four events in the Cougars’ nonconference win at the East pool.
Hogue won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:14.35 and 100 backstroke in 57.91, Bartell took first in the 50 freestyle in 23.60 and 100 butterfly in 57.42, and Wedzina won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.01 and 100 breaststroke in 1:04.26.
Hogue, Wedzina, Bartell and Logan Gustafson teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:42.28. Wedzina, Nick Brauer, Jack Slunecka and Bartell finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.51. Slunecka, Brauer, Hogue and Gustafson placed first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:31.25.
Isaac Luethmers took first in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.33, and Cole Javens won the diving with 208.2 points.
Wrestling
Waseca quadrangular: Cael Willaert (160 pounds), Nathan Drumm (195) and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) each went 3-0 for the Cougars.
East lost 39-33 to Westfield 39-33 and 46-25 to Fairmont/Martin County West and defeated Waseca 51-29.
St. Peter 42, New Ulm Area 28: Brock Guth (106), Harold Born (152), Brogan Hanson (160), Cole Filand (170), Kole Guth (182) and Leighton Robb (195) won by fall in the Saints’ Big South Conference win.
Nakiye Mercado (138) and Taylen Travaille (145) both won by decision.
For New Ulm, Tegan Kral (113), Logan Lee (126) and Jaden Drill (285) each won by fall. Parker Kamm (120), Winsten Nienhaus (132) and Julian Hernandez (220) each won by decision.
Hockey
Mankato East 1, Northfield 0: Annaliese Rader stopped 44 shots as the Cougars prevailed in a Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
Kenzie Keller scored the only goal, with Ashley Fischer getting the assist.
East had 19 shots on goal.
