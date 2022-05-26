The Free Press
RED WING — Lauren Dimler had three top-two finishes, leading the Mankato West girls track and field team to a second-place finish at the Big Nine Conference meet Thursday.
Rochester Century won the meet with 376 points, with West at 276 and Mankato East in third at 234.69.
Dimler won the long jump at 17-feet-6 and was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.22 and 300 hurdles in 46.73.
Ruby Marble finished second in the 200 dash in 26.30, with teammate Avery Schmitz right behind at 26.34.
Abigail Olenius took second in the pole vault at 10-9, and Jenna Sikel was third at 10-3. Grace Banse placed third in the discus at 121-2.
The West 4x200 relay team finished third at 1:49.00.
For the East girls, Lauren Henkels won the 1,600-meter run in 5:24.76, and Henkels, Madison Wolle, Emmy Schulz and Addison Peed took first in the 4x800 relay in 9:45.26.
Lexi Karge was a winner in the high jump at 5-3, and Rylie Hansen cleared 11-3 to win the pole vault.
Peed placed second in the 800 run in 2:23.82, and Ariet Omot took third in the high jump at 4-11. The 4x400 relay was second in 4:10.88.
Owatonna won the boys meet with 382.66 points. East was fifth at 181.66, and West took 10th at 63.
East’s Isaiah Anderson won the 1,600 run in 4:26.66 and 3,200 run in 9:47.97.
The Cougars’ 4x800 relay team of Sam Thom, Luke Scholtes, Audi Thom and Nick Brauer was second in 8:14.20. Jack Pemble placed third in the shot put at 48-9, and Thom was third in the 800 run in 2:01.84. Scholtes took third in the 3,200 run in 10:16.72.
West’s 4x200 relay team of Jalen Smith, Jack Raverty, Blake Kirby and Peyton Goettlicher took third in 1:30.21.
Baseball
Mankato East 9, St. Peter 3: Landon Metcalfe was 4 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars to a nonconference win at Wolverton Field.
Dylan Kopesky added two hits and two RBIs, and Cael Willaert had two hits.
Logan Swalve pitched five innings to get the win, allowing no earned runs.
East (12-7) opens the Section 2AAA playoffs on Wednesday.
Owatonna 4, Mankato West 1: Zander Dittbenner was 3 for 4 in West’s nonconference loss at Owatonnna.
Ryan Haley had an RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
West (19-1) opens the section playoffs at home Wednesday.
Mankato Loyola 7, BOLD 6: Jaxon Libby was the winning pitcher in the Crusaders’ Section 2A victory at ISG Field.
Lawson Godrey was 3 for 5, and Cam Fogal had two hits.
Loyola (13-6) plays again Tuesday.
Madelia 8, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 0: Dylan Grev was the winning pitcher and hit a home run as Madelia opened the Section 2A playoffs with a home win.
Grev pitched six innings in relief, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. Blake Altenburg had two hits and an RBI, and Kaden Johnson had two hits.
Madelia (17-4) hosts another section game Tuesday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 4, Waseca 0: Bradyn Kube and Josh Giefer combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Chargers won the Section 2AA opener at Waseca.
Zach Riederer had a two-run single, and Josh Giefer added a sacrifice fly.
MVL plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
Maple River 8, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2: Lucas Doering allowed one earned run over six innings for the Eagles in the section victory.
Mason Frank went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer and a triple. Lucas Doering finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Softball
Springfield 2, Madelia 0: Corban Tatro allowed no earned runs over six innings for Madelia in the section 2A loss.
Springfield scored both its runs in the third inning.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 10, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Addie Ahern went 3 for 4 with five RBIs for the Knights in the Section win.
Avery Voges went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Ella Voges went 1 for 1 with three walks and three runs scored.
LCWM and NRHEG play Saturday at Caswell Park.
Hayfield 3, United South Central 2: Mariah Anderson went 2 for 3 for the Rebels in the Section 1A loss.
Anderson had 15 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 10, Bethlehem Academy 9: Alayna Atherton went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the fourth-seeded Bucs in the Section 1A, West subsection championship victory.
Jenessa Baumgarten also went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Addyson Taylor had two RBIs.
WEM will play Wabasha-Kellogg in the Section 1A title game Tuesday at Austin.
Golf
Big Nine girls: Mankato West’s Delaney Giesen and Anna Rudolf turned in top-10 performances at the conference meet at North Links Golf Course.
Mankato West placed sixth at 367, while Mankato East tied for 10th at 389. Northfield won the meet at 326.
Albert Lea’s Alyssa Jensen shot 74 to earn medalist honors.
Giesen placed eighth at 84, with Rudolf in ninth at 85.
East’s Lydia Schmid and Natalie Benton tied for 18th at 92.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.