MANKATO — Lauryn Douglas finished with four hits and four RBIs for the Mankato West softball team in a 14-10 Big Nine Conference home victory over Winona.
Abbi Stierlen had three hits and got the win. Calie Schumann had two hits and two RBIs.
The Scarlets (13-2) host Red Wing Thursday.
Baseball
East sweeps: The Cougars beat Austin 11-3 and Red Wing 8-1 in a tournament at Red Wing.
In the win over Austin, Matthew Werk went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Nicholas Werk finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Calin Jacobs got the win.
In the win over Red Wing, Hunter Milow tossed a complete game, allowing no earned runs. Jared Grams, Jacob Eggert and Jake Schreiber each finished with two hits. Schreiber had two doubles and three RBIs.
Mankato West 7, Winona 2: Tanner Shumski tossed a complete game for the Scarlets, allowing only one earned run in the victory at Winona.
Max Goertzen led the Scarlets with two hits. Winona made nine errors in the game.
The Scarlets (13-1) host Austin Tuesday.
Loyola sweeps: The Crusaders got wins over St. James and St. Clair in a tournament at ISG Field.
In a 7-5 victory over St. James, Jake Eichers went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Carlson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
In a 14-4 win over St. Clair, Caleb Fogal was 2 for 2 with four runs scored, and Jacob Reynolds was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Matthew Gartner finished 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Lacrosse
Farmington 16, Mankato girls 5: Annalise Winch finished with two goals and an assist for Mankato in the Big Nine home loss.
Geneva Morales also scored two goals for Mankato, while Gracie Bowman scored one goal.
Mankato (6-4, 6-2 in Big Nine) plays Monday at Rochester Century.
Farmington 17, Mankato boys 9: Joe Burns scored three goals for Mankato in the Big Nine home loss.
Andy Sorbo finished with a goal and two assists, while Oliver Engleby had a goal and an assist for Mankato. Ben Davis made 19 saves in goal.
Mankato (6-3) plays Monday at Rochester Century/John Marshall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.