MAPLETON — The Maple River volleyball team opened the season with a five-set, come-from-behind victory over St. Clair on Monday.

The Eagles lost the first two sets of the nonconference match and won 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-11.

Laura Satkova led Maple River with 12 kills. Teammate Gabby Drews had eight kills.

The Eagles (1-0) will play again Thursday at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.

Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 3, Madelia 0: Brooke Lensing had eight kills for the Blackhawks in the 25-12, 25-19, 25-9 nonconference loss at Comfrey.

Emily Stevenson had 13 assists and five digs for Madelia. Malia Schwanke had 10 digs.

Madelia (0-2) will host Cedar Mountain on Thursday.

Cedar Mountain 3, Nicollet 0: The Raiders' Jill Thompson had 10 kills and six ace serves in the 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 nonconference loss at Morgan.

Thompson was 20 for 21 serving.

Hayley Selby had four ace blocks and was 12 of 13 serving with three aces.

Nicollet (0-1) will host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva today.

Tennis

St. James Area 7, New Ulm 0: The Saints didn't drop a set en route to the Big South Conference victory at New Ulm.

No. 1 Ellie Becker played in the most-competitive match, defeating Makiah Otto 6-2, 6-3. The No. 1 doubles team of Luci Kulseth and Noel Westcott avoided a third set with a 6-0, 7-5 victory.

Soccer

New Ulm 3, Fairmont 1: Jack Howard scored two goals for the Eagles in the Big South Conference road victory.

Dominic Olson also scored for New Ulm.

