ROCHESTER — Logan Swalve went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Mankato East baseball team in an 8-3 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester John Marshall Tuesday.
Brayden Borgmeier finished 2 for 4, and Dylan Kopesky finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
East pitchers Owen Studtmann, Cael Willaert and Nicholas Werk allowed only one earned run combined.
Mankato Loyola 6, Madelia 5: TJ O’Malley went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Crusaders in a Valley conference road win at Madelia.
Jake Sizer had two hits and an RBI for Loyola, and Jackson Libby got the win on the mound.
The Crusaders host St. Clair Thursday at ISG Field.
Softball
Mankato West 15, Faribault 1, 5 innings: Carlee Emery had four hits and three RBIs as the Scarlets won a Big Nine game at Faribault.
Breck Carlson had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Lauren Raberge, Maleah Grunst and Hannah Hagen each had two RBIs.
Maria Hagen was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts.
West (6-1, 5-0 in Big Nine) hosts Owatonna on Thursday.
Mankato East 14, Rochester John Marshall 1: Kylinn Stangl went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine home win.
Emily Hacker and Jayda Swalve each finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cougars, and Hailey Petzel got the win.
East (6-1, 4-0 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at New Ulm.
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 11, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 1: Jaylee Ely finished 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for St. Clair/Loyola in a home win.
Natalie Kasprowicz went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
St. Clair/Loyola plays Thursday at Madelia.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 15, Madelia 0: Addie Ahern and Nettie Parsons each had three hits for the Knights in the Valley Conference win.
Gillian Hanson added a home run, and Avery Voges got the win in the circle.
Corban Tatro hit a double for Madelia.
The Knights (4-0, 2-0 in Valley) play Thursday at Nicollet.
Randolph 16, Cleveland 1: Sophie Shouler hit a home run for Cleveland in the loss.
Greta Hahn and Laci Hollerich also had hits for the Clippers.
Cleveland (1-3) plays Thursday at Martin County West.
Maple River 10, Triton 7: Madison Ward, Addy Frank and Bria Cole each went 2 for 4 for the Eagles in the victory.
Kelsey Jaeger recorded seven strikeouts and got the win.
The Eagles (2-3) host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Thursday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 11: Hannah Burns went 3 for 5 with four RBIs for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference win.
Alayna Atherton also went 3 for 5 for the Bucs.
WEM (2-3, 2-2 in Gopher) will play Kenyon-Wanamingo Thursday.
St. Peter 15, Waseca 0: Auden Anderson tossed four shutout innings for the Saints in a Big South Conference win.
Anderson went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Peter, and Nora Whipps finished 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 14, Waconia 4: Kolten McGregor scored five goals for Mankato in the nonconference home win.
Aaron Kamm had three goals and one assist, and Owen Essay finished with three goals and four assists. Andrew Sorbo had a goal and three assists.
Mankato plays Thursday at Rochester Century.
Owatonna 16, Mankato 3: Jana Johnson, Jordan Thomas and Reagan Steindl each scored for Mankato in the loss.
Ashley Fischer made 12 saves.
Mankato will host Rochester Century Thursday.
Golf
Jordan Invitational: Mankato East’s Carter Dean paced the Cougars with a 78, good for a tie for second at the Jordan Invite.
The Cougars got fourth with a team score of 342.
Track and field
Big Nine Triangular: Mankato West’s Jalen Smith won both the 100-meter dash (10.98) and the 200 dash (22.88) in a meet at Northfield.
Ephraim Staley won the 1,600 run at 4:40.
On the girls side, the Scarlets’ Zoey Hermel won both the 100 hurdles (16.98) and the 300 hurdles (49.90).
