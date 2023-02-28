OWATONNA — Carson Schweim finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Mankato East boys basketball team in a 65-63 Big Nine Conference road win over Owatonna Tuesday.
With the win, East cliched its third Big Nine Conference title in the last three seasons.
Giles Lancaster had 12 points and four rebounds for the Cougars, while Brogan Madson added 10 points and five rebounds.
The Cougars will host Rochester Century Friday.
United South Central 63, Madelia 38: Eric Anderson scored 15 points for the Blackhawks in a Valley Conference road loss.
The Blackhawks (3-23) play Friday at Alden-Conger in Section 2A.
Girls basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 68, Medford 31: Katelin Flack finished with 15 points for the Knights in a Section 2AA, South Subsection home victory.
Olivia Harazin and Lauren Cooper each scored 13 points for LCWM. Avery Voges added 11 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 72, St. Clair 53: Claire Bohlen finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucs in a Section 2AA, South Subsection home victory.
Tianna Pope added 11 points for WEM, and Alayna Atherton had nine points and 11 rebounds.
WEM (17-8) will play Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Thursday at Mankato East.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 75, Maple River 47: Erin Jacobson scored 22 points for the Panthers in the Section 2AA, South Subsection victory.
Sidney Schultz finished with 20 points for NRHEG.
Lexi Thomas added 15 points for the Eagles, and Claire McGregor scored 13.
Maple River ends the season at 14-12. NRHEG will play No. 2 Waseca on Thursday at Mankato East.
St. Peter 61, New Prague 54: Rhyan Holmgren finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints in a Section 2AAA quarterfinal.
Abby Maloney had 14 points and six rebounds for the Saints, and Annika Southworth scored eight points.
