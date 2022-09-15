The Free Press
MANKATO — Owen Quist made 13 saves for the Mankato East boys soccer team in a 3-0 Big Nine Conference win over Faribault Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Jhoel Dillion and Dailan Bangu each finished with a goal and an assist for the Cougars. Sam Thom also scored for East.
Shots on goal favored East 17-13.
The Cougars (4-4) play Mankato West Saturday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 4, Worthington 1: Lili Ruhland had three goals and an assist as the Crusaders won the nonconference match.
Ava Davis added a goal and three assists for the Crusaders.
Mankato West girls 1, Rochester John Marshall 0: Julia Schumacher scored on a penalty kick for the Scarlets with 2:57 remaining in the Big Nine road match.
Romo Smith and Anne Schill combined for the shutout. Shots were tied 3-3.
The Scarlets (6-2-1, 5-0-1 in Big Nine) play Mankato East at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mankato East girls 8, Faribault 0: Ella Huettl finished with three goals and an assist for the Cougars in the Big Nine road win.
Taylor Schilling scored two goals, while Kenzie Keller, Kylie Stude and Julia Fischer also scored.
Izzy Schott and Ashley Fischer combined for the shutout in goal.
The Cougars (8-0) play Mankato West at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Worthington 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 0: The Crusaders fell in the road match.
Erick Zamora made eight saves in goal.
The Crusaders play Southwest Christian Saturday.
Rochester John Marshall 4, Mankato West boys 1: Leo DeMars scored for the Scarlets in the Big Nine loss.
Hunter Rigdon had an assist and Eric Smook made 11 saves in goal.
St. Peter girls 2, Fairmont 0: Grace Dlouhy finished with a goal and an assist for the Saints in the Big South Conference victory.
Keira Friedrich also scored for St. Peter.
Volleyball
Rochester Century 3, Mankato West 0: Trinity Jackson finished with six kills and 13 assists for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference loss.
Scores were 25-13, 25-11, 26-24.
Allison Banse added 16 digs for the Scarlets, while Ella Olson had seven kills.
Mankato East 3, Northfield 0: Destiny Reasner led the Cougars with five kills and four digs in the Big Nine loss at Northfield.
Scores were 25-9, 25-9, 25-11.
Emily Hacker had four kills and eight digs for the Cougars, and Lysney Magaard added eight digs.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Nicollet 0: Dani Freyberg finished with 22 assists to reach 1,000 in her career in the Knights’ Valley Conference home victory.
Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-17.
Liv Harazin finished with 10 kills for LCWM, and Lauren Cooper added 18 digs.
The Knights (8-2, 1-1 in Valley) host Martin County West Tuesday.
Norwood Young America 3, St. Peter 0: Emmy Remmert led the Saints with eight kills and 16 digs in the nonconference home loss.
Scores were 25-18, 25-11, 25-20.
Kylee Horner finished with eight kills and 12 digs for the Saints, and Iris Elias added 19 assists.
Cross country
Hutchinson Invitational: Addison Peed placed fourth in 20:34.1, leading Mankato East to a first place finish in the girls meet.
East scored 28 points, with Osseo at 58. Mankato West placed fifth at 116.
Lauren Henkels placed fifth in 20:41.8. Other East runners were Emmy Schulz in ninth in 21:40.1, Autumn Seiwert in 11th in 22:29.9 and Kaia Austin in 12th in 22:33.7.
For West, Chloe Aanenson took sixth in 21:16.1. Nyewal Dojiok took 23rd in 23:49.5.
Waseca’s Ella Dufault finished third in 20:30.2.
In the boys meet, East finished second and West was fourth. Big Lake won the meet.
Isaiah Anderson led East with a fourth-place finish in 16:28.5, with Evan MacLean in seventh in 17:36.5 and Nicholas Brauer in eighth in 17:38.0.
The Scarlets’ Ephraim Staley finished ninth in 17:38.3 and Ethan Cox placed 10th in 17:57.9.
Girls tennis
Mankato West 5, Northfield 2: The Scarlets won all four singles matches in the Big Nine win.
Payton Douglas won 6-1, 7-6 (5) at No. 1 singles, while McKenna Schreiber got a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2.
Riley Lowe picked up a 5-7, 7-6 (3), 1-0 (2) win at No. 3, and Emily Kodet got a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 4.
Rochester John Marshall 4, Mankato East 3: Sam Williams won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Cougars in the Big Nine home match.
Sydney Jacobs won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles for the Cougars and the No. 3 doubles team of Baylee Knott and Maddy Riebel won 2-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Waseca 4, Blue Earth Area 3: Lauren Drexler won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) at No. 4 singles as the Bluejays got the Big South Conference win.
The doubles teams of Cece Huttemier and Miranda Breck and Mia Kanewischer and Addie Pfeifer and Paige Dufault and Maddy Benson also won.
For BEA, Addison Armstrong (6-1, 6-2), Olivia Dutton (6-0, 6-1) and Grace Hanson (3-6, 6-3, 6-3) all won singles matches.
Waseca (10-2) plays at Le Sueur-Henderson on Monday.
St. James 7, Worthington 0: The Saints swept the Big South Conference match.
Eva Romsdahl picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles, and Allison Bluedorn won 4-6, 6-0, 10-2.
At No. 3, Alexis Brekken got a 7-5, 6-1 victory, while Maya Kulseth got a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 4.
Swimming
Rochester Mayo 95, Mankato East 83: Jayne Satre won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.10 for the Cougars in the Big Nine meet at Mayo.
Kelsey Andresen took the 100 breaststroke for East at 1:23.38.
The 4x100 freestyle relay team of Bryn Ashland, Tiana Huynh, Cami Schuh and Satre won with a time of 4:04.04.
Mankato West 108, Austin 62: Olivia Leonard won both the 100 butterfly (1:02.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.96) for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference win.
Lucy Vogt won the 50 freestyle at 25.55, as well as the 100 freestyle at 56.20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.