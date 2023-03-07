The Free Press
MANKATO — Dwayne Bryant finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Mankato East boys basketball team in a 78-46 win over St. Peter in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals at the East gym.
Gandon Gosch had 13 points and four steals for the Cougars, and Carson Schweim added 10 points and eight rebounds.
East (22-5) will play Mankato West in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Mankato West 67, Marshall 55: Maurice Staley finished with 19 points for the Scarlets in their Section 2AAA quarterfinal win at the West gym.
Landon Dimler added 18 points for West.
The Scarlets play Mankato East in the semifinals Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Waseca 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 38: Damarius Russell finished with 22 points for the Bluejays in a Section 2AA, South Subsection home game.
Carson Ohnstad added 14 points for Waseca, and Laird Keeton added 12 points.
The Bluejays will play Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Thursday at Mankato East.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Tri-City United 53: Ben Pearson finished with 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Chargers in their Section 2AA, North Subsection win.
Aaron Black scored 15 for MVL, while Kyler Flunker and Ben Halverson each added 14 points.
Mountain Lake Area 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51: Daulton Bauer had 16 points for the Bulldogs in the Section 2A, South Subsection game.
Memphis James added 13 points for JWP, and Cole Schlueter scored 12 points.
JWP finishes the season at 14-14.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 32: Zack Wells led the Knights with 16 points in the Section 2AA, South Subsection victory.
Gage McManemy and Michael Matteson each scored 10 points for LCWM.
The Knights play Waseca on Thursday at Mankato East.
United South Central 70, Madelia 29: Tony Zaleski scored nine points for the Blackhawks in a Section 2A, South Subsection game.
Madelia finishes the season at 4-24.
Floor hockey
White Bear Lake 9, Mankato 8: Mankato led by two goals before giving up the lead with 2:20 remaining.
Mankato finishes the season at 4-7, 3-5 in conference.
