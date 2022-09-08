The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Jhoel Dillion scored two goals as Mankato East defeated St. Peter 4-0 in a nonconference boys soccer match Thursday at Caswell North.
Ethan Stenzel and Abdikadir Ahmed each scored one goal, and Sam Thom had three assists. Dailan Bangu also had an assist.
Owen Quist made 10 saves.
East plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Mankato East girls 5, St. Peter 0: Kenzie Keller scored three goals in East’s nonconference victory at St. Peter.
Jenna Starkey and Amber Reuter each scored a goal, and Ella Huettl had two assists. Taylor Schilling and Avery Hoffman also had assists.
Izzy Schott and Ashley Fischer combined for three saves.
St. Peter plays at Waseca on Tuesday. East (6-0) plays Rochester Mayo at home on Tuesday.
Mankato West girls 0, Rochester Mayo 0: Anne Schill made six saves for her first career shutout in the Scarlets’ Big Nine Conference tie at Rochester.
West had three shots on goal.
West (4-1-1, 3-0-1 in Big Nine) hosts Byron on Saturday at Caswell North.
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato West boys 0: Leo Demars had three of the Scarlets’ seven shots on goal in the Big Nine loss at Caswell North.
Eric Smook made nine saves for West.
Waseca girls 2, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 1: Fernanda Zapeda scored for the Crusaders in a nonconference game at the Loyola field.
The Crusaders host Cannon Falls on Saturday.
Waseca boys 3, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 2: Emanuel Montiel and Ricki Callejas scored for the Crusaders in a nonconference loss at the Loyola field.
Erick Zamora made seven saves.
The Crusaders host Cannon falls on Saturday.
Volleyball
Northfield 3, Mankato West 0: Northfield swept the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference match at the West gym.
Scores were 25-8, 25-7, 25-8.
West (2-2) plays in the Shakopee tournament on Saturday.
Nicollet 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Brooklyn Bode and Shannon Soost each had nine kills and seven blocks as the Raiders won the Valley Conference match 25-14, 25 -20, 25-18.
Mia Lambrecht had 16 assists, and Jasmine Wilking served four aces.
Nicollet (1-1) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday.
Cleveland 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Greta Hahn made 38 assists in the Clippers’ 25-21, 16-25, 25-13, 25-23 Valley win.
Ava Hahn had 12 kills and 23 digs, and Laci Hollerich had 10 kills.
Olivia Harazin had nine kills, Maggie Graupman added seven kills, and Lauren Cooper made 15 digs for LCWM.
LCWM (3-1, 0-1) plays in the Sleepy Eye tournament Saturday.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 0: Kylee Horner had 11 kills as the Saints won 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 in a Big South Conference match.
Iris Elias made 30 assists, and Abby Maloney made seven kills.
New Ulm 3, Fairmont 0: Amber Lee made 38 assists as the Eagles won 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 in a Big South match.
Laura Bertrang had 14 kills, and Evelyn Friese had 10 kills. Afton Hulke made 15 digs.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Alayna Atherton and Claire Bohlen each had 11 kills as the Bucs won a Gopher Conference game on the road.
Scores were 25-13, 25-23, 25-21.
Bohlen also had 17 digs. Ashlyn Pelant made 16 assists, and Grace Baker had 14 assists.
WEM (1-2, 1-0 in Gopher) hosts a tournament Saturday.
Sleepy Eye 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0: Kerigan Brau had 12 assists and five digs in the Chargers’ 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 Tomahawk Conference loss.
Gabbie Bleick made six kills, and Ava Munsen had four kills and three blocks.
MVL (0-3, 0-1) plays in the WEM tournament on Saturday.
Girls tennis
St. Peter 7, Waseca 0: Zetta Haugen won 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-7 at No. 4 singles as the Saints swept the Big South Conference home match.
The No. 2 doubles team of Kali Erickson and Nora Whipps won 1-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.
St. Peter (10-0) plays at New Ulm on Monday.
River Valley 5, New Ulm 2: Joci Pettersen won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles for the Eagles in a Big South loss.
New Ulm’s No. 3 doubles team of Emily Pearson and Peyton Kveno won 6-0, 6-3.
Belle Plaine 6, United South Central 1: Brylee Neubauer won at No. 2 singles for the Rebels in a nonconference loss.
Neubauer won 6-1, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Maya Hansen lost 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
Cross country
TCU Titans Invitational: The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys placed sixth at the 28-team meet, held at Montgomery.
James Younge placed 31st in 18:30.8, with Soren Kelly in 34th in 18:35.9. Sam Vetter placed 42nd in 18:50.7, and Corbin Deichman finished 47th in 18:58.7.
For the girls, Molly Koester placed 54th in 23:34.06.
