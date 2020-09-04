The Free Press
MANKATO — Mahad Mohamud scored at 26:45 of the first half to lead Mankato East past Rochester John Marshall 1-0 in a Big Nine Conference boys soccer match Friday at Caswell North.
Sam Thom assisted on Mohamud’s goal.
East goalkeeper Owen Quist made three saves for the shutout. The Cougars had 17 shots on goal.
East (2-0-1) plays Thursday at Owatonna.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 2, Worthington 2: Lauren Cooper scored two goals, including the tying goal with 15 minutes to play as the Crusaders tied the home match.
Sophie Nachreiner assisted on Cooper’s first goal.
The Crusaders outshot Worthington 17-3. Paige Olinger was the Crusaders’ goalkeeper.
The Crusaders (0-1-1) play at Worthington on Tuesday.
Worthington 5, Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 0: The Crusaders were shutout in the game at Worthington.
The Crusaders (0-2) host Worthington on Tuesday.
New Ulm boys 2, Marshall 2: Ethan Freitag scored twice as the Eagles tied the Big South Conference match.
Freitag scored at 22:51 of the first half, and he added another with 19:06 remaining in the secoond half.
Aaron Dewanz had 10 saves for the Eagles.
Tennis
St. James Area 6, Marshall 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Gabriela Trapero and Sailor Mohlenbrock won 6-4 , 6-7 (2), 10-5 to highlight the Saints’ Big South Conference victory.
Ellie Becker (6-1, 6-3), Jaelyn Haler (6-0, 6-0), Mya Hanson (4-6, 6-2, 6-4) and Eva Romsdahl (7-5, 6-2) each won singles matches. Samantha Tetzloff and Allison Bluedorn won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
