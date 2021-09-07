The Free Press
MANKATO — Sam Thom and Mohamed Yusuf each scored for the Mankato East boys soccer team as the Cougars downed Northfield 2-0 in a Big Nine Conference match Tuesday at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Bol Bayak and Anwar Ali Abdulla each had assists for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 19-7. Owen Quist got the shutout in goal.
The Cougars (2-2-1, 2-1-1 in Big Nine) play Saturday at St. Peter.
Mankato East girls 2, Northfield 1: Ella Huettl and Kenzie Keller each had a goal and an assist for the Cougars in the Big Nine win at Northfield.
Shots on goal favored East 15-8. Izzy Schott made seven saves for the Cougars.
East (3-1) will host St. Peter Saturday.
Waconia 4, Mankato West girls 1: Aubrey Makela scored the lone goal for the Scarlets in the home nonconference loss.
Grace Seim scored all four goals for Waconia.
The Scarlets (3-2, 2-1) host Rochester Mayo Thursday.
St. Peter 5, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia 3: Derick Vivas Montoya had a goal and two assists for the Crusaders in their nonconference road loss.
Fisher Wolters added a goal and an assist for the Crusaders.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia will host Waseca Thursday.
Tennis
Austin 4, Mankato East/Loyola 3: The Cougars’ No. 1 doubles pairing of Sydney Jacobs and Tiegan Richards won 6-3, 6-3 in a road match at Austin.
The Cougars No. 2 pairing of Addi Wassman and Hannah Westman also won, as did East/Loyola’s No. 3 pairing of Ashlyn Leddy and Lauren Yenish.
St. James 6, Sleepy Eye 1: The Saints’ Jaelyn Haler won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles in a home victory.
Sailor Mohlenbrock and Lily Ciske also got singles wins for the Saints.
St. James’ No. 1 doubles pairing of Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler won 6-3, 6-4.
St. Peter 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0: Amelia Hildebrandt won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Saints.
Annika Southworth, Maddie Kamm and Kali Erickson also got singles victories for St. Peter.
The Saints have a match Thursday at Waseca.
Waseca 5, Albert Lea 2: CeCe Huttemier won 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 for the Bluejays at No. 1 singles.
Sarah Robbins and Takya Schoenrock also got singles victories for the Bluejays.
Waseca (2-3) will host St.Peter Thursday.
United South Central 5, Maple River 2: Elizabeth Romano and Kelsie Chapman won 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for the Rebels in the home victory.
At No. 1 singles, Maple River’s Ally Mersman won 6-3, 7-6.
USC’s pairings of Brooklyn Yokiel and Addison Mithun, as well as Maya Hansen and Olivia Bungum won at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.
Volleyball
Mankato East 3, Faribault 2: Mackenzie Schwiem led the Cougars with 22 kills and 17 digs in the road victory.
Scores were 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 15-6.
Lexi Karge finished with 13 kills and six blocks for East, while Halle Huber added 29 assists and 15 digs.
The Cougars (3-1) host Belle Plaine Tuesday.
Mankato West 3, Hutchinson 2: Grace Banse led the Scarlets with 18 kills in the nonconference home victory. Scores were 25-17, 25-19, 13-25, 23-25, 15-6.
Abbi Stierlen finished with 36 digs, and Trinity Jackson had 22 assists. Brooklyn Brovold added seven kills.
West (3-1) will play Thursday at Northfield.
Cleveland 3, Mountain Lake 0: Emily Kern had 14 kills and 19 digs for the Clippers in the home victory.
Scores were 25-19, 25-13, 25-23.
Taylin Gosch added 29 assists for Cleveland, and Emma Sweere finished with 17 digs.
Cleveland (3-0) will host Nicollet Thursday.
Madelia 3, United South Central 0: Brooke Lensing finished with 11 kills and five digs for the Blackhawks in the home victory. Scores were 25-23, 25-23, 27-25.
Malia Schwanke and Dora Facundo each finished with 10 digs for Madelia, while Ashley Sorenson added 32 assists.
Kiera Schultz led USC with six kills and eight digs.
Madelia (1-3) plays at Martin County West Thursday.
Cannon Falls 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0: Claire Bohlen led the Bucs with 7 kills in the road loss.
Scores were 25-9, 25-13, 25-13.
WEM (0-1) will host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Thursday.
Maple River 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2: Olivia Harazin led the Knights with eight kills in the road loss.
Scores were 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13.
Lauren Cooper added 33 digs for LCWM.
Swimming
New Prague 97, St. Peter 89: Grace Timm won the 100 yard backstroke for the Saints at 1:18.61 in the home meet.
The Saints’ 400 freestyle relay team of Olivia Denzer, Eve Zimmerman, Ellie Johnson and Hannah Denzer won with a time of 4:17.36.
Hannah Denzer also took the 500 freestyle (5:33.38).
