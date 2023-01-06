The Free Press
ROCHESTER — Giles Lancaster finished with 24 points for the Mankato East boys basketball team in a 69-50 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester John Marshall Friday.
MJ Omot had 14 points and six rebounds for the Cougars, and Dwayne Bryant added 12 points and five rebounds. Brogan Madson had seven points, six assists and four steals.
The Cougars (6-2, 4-1 in Big Nine) play Mankato West Tuesday at Bresnan Arena.
New Ulm 81, Waseca 71: Colton Benson scored 39 points for the Eagles in a Big South Conference home win.
For Waseca Carson Ohnstad led the way with 25 points.
The Bluejays play Saturday at Jackson County Central.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Madelia 43: Eric Anderson scored 11 points for the Blackhawks in the home loss.
Josiah DeMaris had 10 points for Madelia.
The Blackhawks (2-6) play Monday at St. Clair.
St Clair 58, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 56: Connor Whittet hit the game-winner at the buzzer for the Cyclones in their victory.
Whittet finished with 30 points in the win.
Girls basketball
Nicollet 65, Alden-Conger 60: Leah Bode scored 21 points for the Raiders in an overtime victory.
Savannah Klockziem had 19 points and nine rebounds for Nicollet, while Brooklyn Bode finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Shannon Soost grabbed 19 boards.
Nicollet (4-6) will host Cleveland Monday.
New Ulm 48, Waseca 38: Brooklyn Lewis finished with 21 points and four rebounds for the Eagles in their victory.
Kenzie Enter had 13 points for New Ulm, while Daviney Dreckman added nine points and seven rebounds.
New Ulm will host Delano Saturday.
Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 66, Mankato Loyola 32: Sammy Kann led the Crusaders with nine points in the loss.
Olivia Mattson led MLGHECT with 20 points.
Wrestling
West wins two: The Mankato West wrestling team defeated both Lakeville South (54-30) and Rochester John Marshall (52-24) at home.
Robert Wicks (113), Shafer Ehmke (145), Stihl Koberoski (152), Evan Wiebers (160), Damian Riewe (170), Alex Akim (182), Brody Koberoski (195) and Noah Dinsmore (285) each won twice for the Scarlets.
