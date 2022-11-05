Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SUNDAY AFTERNOON SOUTH OF I-94... .A considerably drier airmass will arrive Sunday on strong westerly winds. Humidity is expected to drop to around 20 percent across parts of western and southern Minnesota with a gradual improvement to the north. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are also expected, leading to critical fire weather conditions south of I- 94 in Minnesota and near-critical to the north. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041, 047, 048, 049, 051, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 078, 082, 083, 084, 085, 091, 092, AND 093... * AFFECTED AREA...South central, west central, and most of central Minnesota along and south of I-94. * WIND...West 25 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&