NORTHFIELD — Last week, the Mankato East boys cross country team won the first section championship in program history.
Now you can add a state championship to the record books.
Isaiah Anderson placed ninth and led the Cougars to the Class AA title Saturday at St. Olaf.
The Cougars scored 111 points to edge Rock Ridge by two points. Belle Plaine placed seventh with 178 points, led by individual winner Emmett Gerres, who finished the 5,000-meter race in 15:13.7.
Anderson’s time was 15:52.5. Luke Scholtes placed 30th in 16:42.5, followed by Joseph Foley in 39th in 16:53.5, Nicholas Brauer in 51st in 16:59.5 and Evan McLean in 60th in 17:06.2.
Tri-City United’s Dante Juberian took 113th in 17:48.3, and Waseca’s Isaac Feldkamp placed 135th in 18:05.3.
Waseca finished 13th in the Class AA girls meet with 193 points, led by Ella Dufault in 40th in 19:41.9.
St. Peter’s Keira Friedrich placed 21st in 19:18.6, and Ariane Nelson of Belle Plaine took 49th in 19:58.0.
In the Class A boys meet, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland placed 15th, with Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet in 16th.
Loyola/Cleveland was led by Nathan Strobel in 101st in 17:49.8 and James Younge in 102nd in 17:51.4.
LCWM’s top finisher was Christian Fells in 62nd in 17:16.5.
Maple River’s Cole Stencel placed seventh in 16:24.1. Levi Miest of St. James Area took 18th in 16:39.4, and Josiah Demaris of Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain was 67th in 17:18.8.
In the Class A girls meet, Sophia Stencel of Maple River placed 48th in 20:17.8. MaKenzie Westphal of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton placed 73rd in 20:45.2, and America Trejo Esquada of St. James Area was 87th in 20:57.7.
Sibley East finished 16th in the team competition, with Ruby Ballalatak taking 66th in 20:38.1.
Volleyball
Section 2A: Mayer Lutheran defeated Cleveland 25-9, 25-20, 25-16 in the section championship game at St. Peter.
Section 2AA: Belle Plaine defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 25-10, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18 to win the section championship at St. Peter.
Claire Bohlen led the Bucs with 14 kills, and Alayna Atherton had 13. Ashlyn Pelant made 22 assists, and Bohlen had 30 digs.
