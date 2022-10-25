The Free Press
MINNETRISTA — Isaiah Anderson finished second, leading the Mankato East boys cross country team to its first Section 2AA championship Tuesday.
East scored 50 points to edge Belle Plaine at 66. Mankato West finished fifth at 150, Tri-City United placed 10th at 288, and St. Peter took 12th at 298.
Anderson completed the 5,000-meter race at 15:58.29, behind Belle Plaine’s Emmett Gerres (15:40.86).
East’s Luke Scholtes placed fifth at 16:29.99, and Joseph Foley took 10th at 17:01.06. Evan McLean finished 14th at 17:13.91, with Dayton Clobes in 19th at 17:23.54.
West’s top runner was Ian Kim in 20th at 17:24.40, and Ethan Cox placed 22nd at 17:26.42. Landon Dimler took 35th in 18:03.16, right ahead of teammates Luke Lumsden (18:06.57) and Ian Risto (18:10.03).
TCU’s best finish came from Dante Jubarian in 11th at 17:09.62.
Alexander led St. Peter in 27th at 17:41.43.
In the girls race, Marshall was the winner at 37 points, followed by New Prague at 106, West at 110 and East at 122. Belle Plaine was fifth at 122, St. Peter was eighth at 179, and TCU was 10th 294.
Isabelle Schmitz of Hutchinson was the individual winner in 18:19.59.
West’s Landree Quint placed 10th in 19:55.75. Other West runners were Nicole Swanson (16th, 20:17.13), Chloe Aanenson (21st, 20:42.01), Hannah James (28th, 21:25.04) and Karina Hulzebos (35th, 21:40.75).
Lauren Henkels led East with a 14th-place finish in 20:11.07, and Emmy Schulz was 19th at 20:31.37. Addison Peed was 23rd at 21:00.02, with Autumn Seiwert in 26th at 21:15.50. Sydney Wang took 40th at 21:53.18.
Belle Plaine’s top runner was Adriane Nelson in ninth at 19:52.57, and for St. Peter, Keira Friedrich took sixth in 19:34.22. Nelson and Friedrich both qualified for the state meet.
Yasmin Ruiz of TCU finished 30th in 21:32.55.
The Class AA meet will be held Nov. 5 at St. Olaf in Northfield.
Football
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 42, Janesville Waldorf-Pemberton 12: Rex Monson carried 19 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns for GFW in a Section 2A quarterfinal victory at home.
Justin Messner added 106 rushing yards and a touchdown for GFW, and Garret Schmidt had two rushing scores.
For JWP, Karson Lindsay had 92 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Tri-City United 40, Worthington 13: Connor Flintrop and Cole Franek each finished with 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Titans in their Section 3AAA quarterfinal victory.
Marco Reyes rushed for 89 yards for TCU, while Caden O’Malley and Henry Schendel each added rushing touchdowns. O’Malley led the team with 12 tackles.
TCU will play Saturday at Waseca in the semifinals.
Maple River 55, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 8: Landon Fox went 6 for 12 passing with 78 yards and four touchdowns for the third-seeded Eagles in a Section 2AA home victory.
Tim Buckholtz rushed eight times for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Mason Schirmer made three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Will Sellers also had two receiving touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.