NORTHFIELD — Mankato East’s Isaiah Anderson took fourth place with a time of 16:11, as the Cougar cross country team won the St. Olaf Showcase Thursday.
East won with 81 points, just ahead of second-place Bloomington Jefferson at 88. The Mankato West boys took seventh in the 25-team meet with 226 points.
Ephraim Staley was first across the finish line for West, taking ninth place with a time of 16:32.
East’s Luke Scholtes finished 13th with a time of 16:41, while Audi Thom was 16th at 16:44.
In the girls meet, East’s Lauren Henkels took 18th with a time of 20:26.
Soccer
Mankato West 1, Owatonna 0: Sydney Shain scored the lone goal for the Scarlets in the Big Nine Conference win.
Aoife Rooney got the assist, her first varsity point.
Shots on goal favored the Huskies 6-1. Anne Schill made six saves in goal to get the shutout.
West (3-0, 2-0 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at Winona.
Mankato East boys 1, Northfield 0: Connery Stewart scored for the Cougars in the Big Nine win.
Jhoel Dillon assisted on the goal, which was scored in the final minute.
Shots on goal favored East 10-8.
The Cougars (2-1) host Rochester Century Tuesday.
Mankato East girls 3, Northfield 0: Taylor Schilling finished with a goal and an assist for the Cougars in the Big Nine win.
Kylie Stude and Ava Tibodeau also scored for East.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 17-3. Ashley Fischer got the shutout.
East (2-1) plays Tuesday at Rochester Century.
Owatonna 5, Mankato West boys 0: The Scarlets fell in the Big Nine road match.
West trailed 3-0 at halftime.
The Scarlets host Winona Friday.
Tennis
Red Wing 5, Waseca 2: Sarah Haley won 7-6 (6), 6-1 at No. 2 singles for the Bluejays in a nonconference home loss.
Waseca’s No. 2 doubles pairing of Paige Dufault and Vivian Mader won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Waseca (3-5) plays Tuesday at New Prague.
New Ulm 4, Sibley East-Arlington 3: The Eagles’ Karlee Prahl won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the nonconference loss.
New Ulm’s Lydia King won 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
For Sibley East, Jada Henke won 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) at No. 3 singles, while Tessa McCracken won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4 singles.
Maple River 6, United South Central 1: The Eagles swept the singles slate in the win.
Ally Mersman (No. 1) won 6-1, 6-2, while Macy Sohre (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Tabitha Barkosky got a 6-1, 6-2 win, while Norah Davis won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
For USC, the No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Hansen and Addison Mithun won 6-4, 6-3.
Volleyball
United South Central 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 0: Kiera Schultz finished with 10 kills and 10 digs for the Rebels in a 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 win.
Madison Passer had six kills and nine digs for the Rebels, and Eleny Korn added 30 assists and five digs.
USC (1-0) plays Tuesday at Madelia.
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Morgan Gregersen finished with seven kills and 13 digs for the Giants in the nonconference win.
The Giants won 22-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13
Alivia Drent had 25 assists and 14 digs for LSH, while Bailey Lehman added eight kills.
Brynn Biedscheid finished with six kills and five blocks.
Cedar Mountain 3, Madelia 1: Ashlynn Sweet led the Blackhawks with 14 kills and 10 digs in the 24-26, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 loss.
Jada Taylor added 19 digs for Madelia, and Ashley Sorenson had 15 digs and 24 assists.
Madelia will host United South Central Tuesday.
Football
Fairmont 48, Tri-City United 0: Elijah Johnson rushed for three touchdowns for Fairmont in the win.
TCU’s Kellen O’Keefe made 10 tackles.
