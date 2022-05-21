STILLWATER — Isaiah Anderson claimed two second-place finishes and helped Mankato East win the Class AA True Team boys track and field meet Saturday.
East scored 528.5 points to edge Jordan, which had 513. St. Thomas Academy was third at 509.5.
Anderson took second in the 1,600-meter run (4:29.78) and 3,200 run (9:41.55).
Bol Bayak placed second in the 110 hurdles in 15.91, and Puolrah Gong finished second in the 300 hurdles in 41.76.
Jack Pemble was runner-up in the shot put at 46-feet-9 1/4, as was Nicholas Brauer in the 800 run in 2:05.00.
Aaron Stewart finished third in the 100 dash in 11.37, and Nathan Drumm took third in the long jump at 20-10.
The 4x800 relay also placed third in 8:27.00.
The East girls ended up in third place with 503 points. Rocori took first at 609, with Rockford in second at 546.5.
East's Rylie Hansen won the pole vault at 11-3. Lexi Karge placed second in the high jump at 5-0, and the 4x800 relay team was runner-up in 10:02.36.
Addison Peed took third in the 800 run in 2:23.93, and Lauren Henkels did the same in the 1,600 run in 5:18.87.
In the Class A boys meet, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet finished sixth with 458 points, while Maple River placed eighth at 409.
LCWMN's Miles Flack won the 110 hurdles in 15.43 and 300 hurdles in 40.39. LCWM's 4x200 relay placed second in 1:35.55.
Maple River's Ethan Fischer won the discus at 182-9.
Baseball
Loyola tournament: Mason Stoffel had two hits and six RBIs as the Crusaders defeated Cleveland 13-3 to win the tournament title at ISG Field.
Lawson Godfrey had three hits, and Jaxon Libby was 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Jake Sizer was the winning pitcher, with four strikeouts.
The Crusaders opened the tourney with a 5-2 win over St. Clair as Stoffel pitched a complete game, striking out four.
Sizer had two RBIs, and Godfrey added two hits.
Mankato West 4, Northfield 0: Zander Dittbenner threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts in the Big Nine Conference game at Northfield.
Dittbenner also went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Avery Stock and Ryan Ploog were both 2 for 3 with an RBI.
West (17-0) finished Big Nine play at 11-0. The Scarlets face Mankato East in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Lacrosse
Lakeville North 11, Mankato 9: Brock Leider scored four goals in Mankato's nonconference loss at Lakeville.
Andrew Sorbo had two goals and one assist, and Braeden Steiert scored twice. Quintin Steindl added a goal and two assists.
Nicholas Morgan made 13 saves.
Mankato (6-5) plays the final regular-season game Tuesday at Owatonna.
Boys tennis
St. James quadrangular: New Ulm won two of three matches, defeating Luverne 4-3 and St. James Area 4-3 at the four-team meet at St. James.
New Ulm lost to St. Peter 7-0.
St. James Area defeated Luverne 4-3 and lost to St. Peter 6-1.
Golf
East girls tournament: St. Peter had three players in the top seven and finished second at the East Invitational, played at North Links Golf Course.
Mounds View won the team title at 367, edging St. Peter by four strokes. Austin was third at 387, followed by New Ulm at 403, Mankato West at 415, Mankato East at 420 and Faribault at 463.
Austin's Ailiani Thiravong was the medalist at 80.
St. Peter's Kate Salzwedel took third at 88, with teammate Audra Bixby next at 91. Adrianna Bixby tied for seventh at 95.
East's low score was 95 by Natalie Benton. Natalie Zarn led West with a 99, good for 14th place.
