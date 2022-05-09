The Free Press
MANKATO — Kylinn Stangl hit a home run to help Mankato East defeat Rochester Century 10-1 in a Big Nine Conference softball game Monday at Thomas Park.
Destiny Reasner had two hits and three RBIs, while Stangl and Peyton Stevermer each drove in two runs.
Madison Mangulis and Stangl combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
East (8-4, 7-2 in Big Nine) plays a doubleheader at Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Hopkins 4, Mankato West 3: Lydia Banse hit a two-run homer in the Scarlets’ nonconference loss at the West field.
Lauryn Douglas pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs with seven strikeouts. Abbi Stierlen had a double and RBI.
West is 13-2, 9-0 in Big Nine.
St. Peter 11, Faribault 1, 6 innings: Lilly Ruffin and Sophia Doherty each had three hits and two RBIs as the Saints won the nonconference game.
Ruffin had a triple and home run, and Doherty had three doubles. McKenna Van Zee added two hits and two RBIs, and Maya Pettis had two RBIs.
Pettis pitched a complete game, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. The run was unearned.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9, Medford 5: Daelyn Judd drove in three runs as the Bucs claimed a Gopher Conference win at Medford.
Hannah Bruns was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, and Emma Woratschka had two RBIs. Gloria Cortez allowed three earned runs on nine hits with two strikeouts.
WEM (6-4, 4-3 in Gopher) hosts Blooming Prairie on Thursday.
Nicollet 7, St. Clair/Loyola 3: Sam Kettner had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in the Raiders’ Valley Conference win.
Leah Bode had two hits and two RBIs.
For the Spartans, Irie Hansen had a double and two RBIs, and Jaylee Ely had a hit and RBI. Caroline Schimek allowed two earned runs with five strikeouts.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 11, Maple River 0, 5 innings: Sophie Stork pitched a two-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts in the Panthers’ Gopher game.
Ava Kyllo had three hits and an RBI, and Bree Ihrke added two hits and three RBIs. Preslie Nielsen and Brenlee Knudson were both 2 for 3 with an RBI.
NRHEG (6-1, 4-1) plays Tuesday at Waseca.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6, Fairmont 0: Avery Voges pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Knights won a nonconference game on the road.
Avery Voges and Ella Voges each had two RBIs.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3: Grace Rich and Briley Henderson both had a hit for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference loss.
Becca Kuck allowed four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Baseball
Faribault 11, Mankato East 7: Jacob Eggert and Cael Willaert both had two hits and an RBI in the Cougars’ Big Nine loss at Wolverton Field.
East had five errors and gave up seven runs in the sixth inning.
Nicholas Werk also had two hits, including a double. Riston Wojcik took the loss in relief.
East (7-4) plays at home against Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Madelia 12, St. Clair 6: Dylan Grev had two hits and three RBIs to lead Madelia to a Valley Conference win.
Eric Anderson was 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Blake Altenburg was the winning pitcher in relief.
Madelia (9-2) plays at Cleveland on Tuesday.
Golf
Northfield boys 306, Mankato East 353, Austin 358: Carter Dean shot a 78 to finish third and help the Cougars to a second-place finish at the Big Nine triangular at Northfield.
East’s Isaac Brennan tied for eighth at 88.
Boys tennis
Mankato West 6, New Ulm 1: Brian Lewis (6-2, 6-1), Sam Gersich (6-1, 6-1), Desmond Johnson (6-2, 6-1) and Ian Kim (6-3, 6-0) swept the singles as the Scarlets won a nonconference match.
Nicholas Danger and Sam Oltman won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Sebastian Hoehn and Caspar Olseth won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
New Ulm’s only win came at No. 2 doubles, where Maverick Johnson and Sebastian Smith won 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.
Mankato East 6, Waconia 1: The No. 3 doubles team of Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland won 6-0, 2-6, 10-8 in the Cougars’ nonconference win at Waconia.
Madden Vanderwerf (6-1, 6-2), Quinn Kelly (6-1, 6-1), Kaleb Kim (6-1, 6-0) and Adler Johnson (6-0, 6-2) each won singles matches. Logan Talle and Guillaume Bibbee won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
St. James Area 4, Waseca 3: Preston Wegner won 6-1, 1-6, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, leading the Saints to a Big South win.
Andrei Rivera and Brenna Kern also won singles matches for St. James Area.
Otto Schoenrock won at No. 4 singles for Waseca, while the No. 1 doubles team of Hunter Supalla and Victor Feeley and the No. 2 team of Jacari Jellum and Dominic Grunzke also won.
Waseca (5-6) will host Schaefer Academy on Tuesday.
