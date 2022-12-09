The Free Press
MANKATO — DeLaSalle hit a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining to secure a 65-64 win over the Mankato East girls basketball team Friday at the East gym.
Macy Birkholz led the Cougars with 22 points, and Peyton Stevermer scored 20 points. Ellie Edberg finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
East (1-3) will host Northfield Thursday.
Mankato West 56, Northfield 40: Tucker Downs finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference home win.
Teresa Kiewiet had 16 points and six assists for West, while Landry Dubeau added 15 points and five rebounds.
The Scarlets host Winona Saturday.
St. Clair 69, Maple River 54: Brooklin Hinze scored 34 points for the Cyclones in their win at the Maple River Hardwood Classic.
Alexis Thomas led the Eagles with 12 points.
The Cyclones (3-0) continue play in the tournament against Belle Plaine Saturday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Triton 38: Alayna Atherton had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bucs in their victory.
Claire Bohlen scored 12, while Kylie LaFrance and Tatum Richards each had eight points.
WEM (1-2) plays Tuesday at Waseca.
St. Peter 76, New Ulm 68: Bryn Nesvold finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists for New Ulm in the loss.
Brooklyn Lewis had 18 points, and Daviney Dreckmen scored 11.
Boys basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Bethlehem Academy 63: Memphis James finished with 26 points for the Bulldogs in the win.
Ryan Kronbach and Daulton Bauer each scored 13 for JWP.
The Bulldogs (2-0) play Tuesday at Lester Prairie.
