HUTCHINSON — Top-seeded Hutchinson ran 38 times for 466 yards and defeated Mankato East 52-16 in the semifinals of the Section 2AAAA football playoffs Friday.
East scored in the second half on a 15-yard run by Ethan Sundermeyer and a two-point pass from Jacob Eggert to Tanner Borchardt. Eggert then ran in from 7 yards and passed to Jared Grams for the conversion.
Sundermeyer ended up with 85 yards on 19 carries.
Brady Hoffner led the defense with 13 tackles.
East finishes the season at 4-4.
Nicollet 32, Cedar Mountain 12: Nathan Duis factored in all five touchdowns for the Raiders as they won the Section 2 nine-man semifinal.
Duis went 14 of 21 for 138 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 23 carries, 131 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Colton Thomsen finished with two receiving touchdowns for the Raiders. Riley Mans and Shane Stevensen all caught touchdowns.
The Raiders finish the season at 3-5.
Blue Earth Area 39, Maple River 12: Boden Simon carried 22 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles fell to the Bucs in the Section 2AA semifinals.
The Eagles finish the season at 5-3.
New Ulm Cathedral 22, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 15: Noah Wilmes finished with 72 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Greyhounds in the Section 2A semifinal.
Sam Knowles threw for a touchdown, and scored one on the ground for Cathedral.
The Greyhounds finish the season at 4-3.
Waseca 23, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8: Ryan Dufault finished with 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Bluejays won the Section 1AAA championship at Waseca.
Tave Ball had 99 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Christian Rodriguez had 80 yards on the ground.
The Bluejays finish the season at 6-1.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 40, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 21: Dominic Henrichs led the Thunderbirds to Section 2A championship with 215 yards and three touchdowns.
Treay Taylor finished with 161 yards rushing and a touchdown for GFW, while Damian Hopp added 89 yards rushing and a score.
For MVL, Luke Thompson was 10 of 21 for 180 yards and three touchdowns.
Cole Thompson made six catches for 145 yards and three scores.
Volleyball
Cleveland 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Emily Kern delivered a dominant performance, finishing with 24 kills, 11 blocks and 20 digs for the Clippers in a Valley Showcase road victory.
Scores were 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
Halle McCabe finished with 10 kills, while Emma Sweere had 24 digs. Taylin Gosch added 43 assists and 10 digs.
For LCWM, Lakesha Carter led the way with 10 kills.
Cleveland finishes the season at 11-1. The Knights finish at 7-6.
Alden-Conger 3, Nicollet 0: Marah Hulke led the Raiders with eight kills and 12 digs in a Valley Showcase home loss.
Scores were 25-17, 25-8, 25-10.
Hayley Selby added 16 digs for the Raiders.
Nicollet finishes the season at 8-5.
Madelia 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Danikia Eisenmenger led the Blackhawks with 10 kills in a 25-29, 25-22, 25-18 home victory in the Valley Showcase.
Brooke Lensing added eight kills and four digs for Madelia.
The Blackhawks finish the season at 5-7.
Faribault Bethlehem Academy 3, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Kendall Johnson led the Panthers with five kills and 14 digs in a 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 home loss.
Grace Tufte added nine digs and 12 assists for NRHEG.
The Panthers finish the season at 3-9.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 3, St. Clair 1: Maddy Lynch led the Cyclones with 14 kills in a 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21 home loss.
Emily Olson had 18 digs for the Cyclones, while Caroline Schimek added 20 assists.
St. Clair finishes the season at 6-6.
