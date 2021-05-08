The Free Press
MANKATO — Hunter Milow and Jared Grams each went 2 for 4 for the Mankato East baseball team in a 7-4 nonconference loss to Marshall Saturday at Wolverton Field.
Jake Schreiber and Kyle Bridger each had doubles for the Cougars, while Ben Snaza took the loss on the mound.
East (5-4) plays Tuesday at St. Peter.
United South Central 12, Bethlehem Academy 7: Zale Bushlack went 4 for 4 with four runs scored for the Rebels in a Gopher Conference road win.
Konner Harpested went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for USC, while Jackson Spizzirri was 2 for 4. Ian Crawford was the winning pitcher.
The Rebels (6-4) host Hayfield Tuesday.
Madelia 21, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 11, 6 innings: Dylan Grev went 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs for the Blackhawks in a nonconference road loss.
Garrett Reed finished 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs for the Blackhawks, while Blake Altenburg went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Elijah McCabe got the win.
Madelia (5-10, 3-4 in Valley) will host Loyola Tuesday.
Softball
Winona Cotter 6, Mankato East 3: Madison Mangulis went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Cougars as they dropped the nonconference game at Caswell Park.
Teigen Richards was 2 for 4 for the Cougars, and Peyton Stevermer added two runs scored.
The Cougars (11-3) host Rochester John Marshall Tuesday.
LCWM sweeps: The Knights beat Jackson County Central 18-2 and Worthington 1-0 in a tournament at Jackson County Central.
In the win over JCC, Malorie Wyman hit a homer, and Lauren Kuebler finished with four RBIs. Ella Voges went 3 for 4.
Against Worthington, Jacie Schultz had 14 strikeouts en route to the shutout for the Knights. Olivia Harazin had the lone RBI for LCWM.
WEM sweeps: The Bucs downed Lake City 15-4 and Fillmore Central 15-2 in a tournament at Filmore Central.
On the day, Brielle Bartlet went 6 for 7 with eight RBIs and a homer, and Allison Rients was 4 for 5 with seven RBIs. Autumn Taylor had seven runs scored on the day.
WEM (8-3) plays Monday at Medford.
Tennis
Waseca splits: The Bluejays topped Stewartville 6-1 and lost to Winona Cotter 4-3 in a triangular at Stewartville.
Charlie Huttemier won twice for the Bluejays at No. 1 singles, while the Jays’ No. 1 doubles pairing of Earl Hansen and Ben Diedrich also won twice.
Waseca (4-10) will host Albert Lea Tuesday.
Golf
USC boys take second: The Rebels placed second with a score of 340 at a four-team meet at Minniowa Golf Course near Elmore.
Blue Earth Area won with a score 313.
Kadyn Neubauer had USC’s top score at 80, while Landan Magnuson was second for the Rebels at 84.
USC (11-7) will compete Monday at Riverside Town & Country Club.
