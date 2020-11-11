AUSTIN -- Jacob Eggert passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored another on the ground, as the Mankato East football team defeated Austin 35-0 in a Big Southeast District football game Wednesday.
Ethan Sundermeyer rushed for 78 yards and two first-half touchdowns. Eggert threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Drumm as East went up 22-0 in the first half.
Eggert passed for another touchdown in the third quarter, completing the 13-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Borchardt for a 28-0 lead. Eggert scored on a 7-yard run for a 35-0 lead.
Eggert completed 13 of 19 passes. Jared Grams had three receptions for 108 yards.
Brady Hoffner made 14 tackles, including two sacks. Jaden Froehlich also had 14 tackles.
East (3-3) will open the Section 2AAAA playoffs on Tuesday. The section seedings and schedule will be available Thursday morning.
Pipestone Area 8, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7: The Knights fell on the road despite outgaining the Arrows 211 to 161.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first quarter, but there was no scoring the rest of the game. The Knights missed a field goal in the fourth quarter that would have been the game winner.
Camden Ludeman finished with 172 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for LCWM.
The Knights (4-2) will open Section 3AA play Tuesday or Saturday.
Tri-City United 18, St. Peter 8: Mason O’Malley led the Titans with 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a home victory.
Payton Hennen also added a rushing touchdown for TCU.
The Titans (3-3) will open Section 3AAA play Tuesday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 23, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 8: Jack Morsching carried 37 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs got the home victory.
Jacob Crouch also had a big day on the ground for JWP, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 2-4.
Blue Earth Area 40, Maple River 0: Gavin Storbeck was 9 of 11 for 248 yards and four touchdowns for the Bucs in a home victory.
The Bucs had 422 yards of total offense.
Maple River (4-2) will open Section 2AA play Tuesday.
United South Central 42, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 6: Riley Staloch made seven catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels in a road win.
USC quarterback Ethan Dallman went 10 of 17 for 174 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson Spizzirri finished with 96 yards on 14 carries.
Domanik Paulson scored a rushing touchdown for WEM.
Volleyball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Sleepy Eye 1: McKenna Strong led the Indians with six kills and 11 digs in the Tomahawk Conference road win.
Scores were 20-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
Brooke Arneson added three kills and 10 assists for the Indians.
Sleepy Eye (1-5) plays Friday at Cedar Mountain.
