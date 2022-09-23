The Free Press
WINONA — Brogan Madson led the Mankato East football team with nine catches for 95 yards in a 24-0 road loss at Winona Friday night.
Brian Thilges led the East defense with seven tackles.
The Cougars (1-3) host Byron Friday.
Maple River 48, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 21: Quarterback Landon Fox went 10 of 17 for 168 passing yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles in the road win.
Mason Schirmer made four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown for Maple River, and Bryce Piotter had two receiving touchdowns. Wyatt Birr and Will Sellers also caught touchdowns.
For LCWM, Nathan Sickler went 10 of 20 for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Mike Matteson finished with four catches for 108 yards and two touchdown receptions.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 20, Medford 6: Nick TenEyck carried 23 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns for GFW in the home victory.
TenEyck led the defense with seven tackles, and Ashton Buboltz had two sacks.
Nicollet 64, Madelia 38: The Raiders won the game at Madelia.
No stats were available for this game.
Cross Country
Griak Invitational: Isaiah Anderson paced the Mankato East boys with a time of 16:32, good for 29th in a field of 525 runners.
Luke Scholtes was 158th (17:41), and Nick Brauer took 164th (17:42). East finished 24th out of 55 teams.
In the girls meet, the Cougars’ Lauren Henkels led the team at 71st with a time of 20:31. Addison Peed (21:06) took 125th, while Emmy Schulz (21:49) was 213th. East placed 34th as a team.
