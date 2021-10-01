The Free Press
BYRON — Brady Hoffner made a 23-yard touchdown reception and was in on 11 tackles for the Mankato East football team in a 17-0 victory Friday night at Byron.
Meer Othow had a 45-yard touchdown reception and an interception. Diego Reyes carried nine times for 78 yards, and Gus Gartzke had 18 carries for 74 yards.
The Cougars forced four turnovers in the win.
East (4-1) plays Friday at Albert Lea.
Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0: Brandon Meng carried 12 times for 53 yards for the Spartans in the road loss.
Devin Embacher had nine carries for 47 yards and two catches for 29 yards.
St. Clair/Loyola (3-2) plays Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Lester Prairie 35, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Jack Cahill was in on 11 tackles for the Bulldogs in the home loss.
Austin Westphal carried 18 times for 86 yards for JWP, and Nolan Morsching made four catches for 36 yards.
The Bulldogs host Cleveland Friday.
Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8: Carter Forez finished with 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Blackhawks in the home loss.
Jed Altenburg was in on 8.5 tackles for Madelia.
The Blackhawks play at Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman Friday.
Windom 28, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: The Giants fell at home.
LSH will host Sibley East Friday.
Waseca 44, Jordan 34: Christian Rodriguez rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Waseca won on the road.
Ollie O’Brien rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and Jared Ahlschlager had two rushing touchdowns.
Ahlschlager also had seven tackles and three sacks.
Jordan quarterback Noah Millhouse passed for 371 yards and five touchdowns.
Waseca (4-1) hosts New Ulm on Friday.
Volleyball
Cleveland 3, Maple River 0: Emily Kern finished with 10 kills and four blocks for the Clippers in the road victory.
Scores were 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.
Taylin Gosch added 24 assists, and Emma Sweere had 13 digs.
Cleveland (15-6) plays at the Tri-City United Tournament Saturday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 0: Sophie Stork finished with eight kills and six digs for the Panthers in the Valley Conference home win.
Scores were 25-22, 25-15, 25-15.
Faith Nielsen added 14 assists for NRHEG.
The Panthers play at the Tri-City United tournament Saturday.
