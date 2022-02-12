The Free Press
MANKATO — McKenzie Keller had three goals and two assists as Mankato East defeated Waconia 5-1 in the Section 2A girls hockey semifinals Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Ashley Fischer scored two goals, and Jess Eykyn had two assists.
Waconia had a 34-32 advantage in shots on goal, but Anna Rader made 33 saves.
East, the top seed, plays second-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 90, Marshall 71: B.J. Omot had 27 points, six assists and four blocked shots as the Cougars won a nonconference game at Marshall.
Jacob Eggert added 20 points, Brogan Madson scored 13 points, and Puolrah Gong had 11 points. Meer Othow had six rebounds and six assists.
East (13-7) plays at Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.
Caledonia 71, Maple River 49: Will Sellers scored 17 points for the Eagles in a nonconference road loss at No. 1-ranked Caledonia.
Ethan McGregor scored eight points for Maple River.
Maple River (17-4) plays the annual Jug Game against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday at Mapleton.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 63, Madelia 56: JaSean Glover had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in Madelia’s nonconference loss at home.
Hayden Jones hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, and Josiah DeMaris scored 10 points.
Madelia (9-10) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Monday.
Triton 69, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 33: Porter Peterson scored 11 points in the Panthers’ Gopher Conference loss at Triton.
NRHEG (11-9) plays Monday at Blue Earth Area.
Girls basketball
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 46, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 39: Abbie Riederer and Ella Mullenbach each scored 13 points as the Chargers won a nonconference game at Waterville.
Mullenbach also had four steals. Mia Johnson added 10 points, six assists and four steals. Ella Schlei grabbed eight rebounds.
For WEM, Claire Bohlen had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Kylie LaFrance scored nine points to go with four assists and three steals.
MVL (20-4) hosts Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Monday. WEM (13-8) plays Tuesday against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 64, Cleveland 33: Olivia Harazin scored 20 points in the Knights’ Valley Conference win at Lake Crystal.
Lauren Cooper added 16 points, and Katelin Flack scored 12.
Swimming
Big Nine meet: Cole Javens won the diving with 329.5 points, and the 200-yard medley relay also took first as Mankato East tied for second at the conference meet at Rochester.
Rochester Century scored 411 points to place first, with East and Northfield tied at 291. Mankato West was sixth at 178.
East’s 200 medley relay team of Jordan Hogue, Dave Wedzina, Elliot Bartell and Logan Gustafson won in 1:37.74.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Nick Brauer, Gustafson, Wedzina and Hogue took second in 3:20.09, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Bartell, Jack Slunecka, Isaac Luethmers and Brauer placed fourth in 1:33.60.
Wedzina placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.46 and fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.37.
Hogue placed third in the 100 backstroke in 56.10, Gustafson was third in the 100 freestyle in 49.93. and Bartell was fourth in the 100 butterfly in 55.27.
West’s Charlie Simpson was runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 22.19. The 200 freestyle relay team of Ethan Bartell, Sullivan Jacobs, Leif Petricka and Simpson finished third in 1:31.89.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.