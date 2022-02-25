The Associated Press
RED WING — Mankato East led 43-18 at halftime and rolled to a 69-53 victory over Red Wing in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Friday.
The victory gave the Cougars the Big Nine championship for the first time since 2013.
Mackenzie Schweim scored 22 points, and Macy Birkholz had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Lexi Karge had 14 points and four blocked shots, and Peyton Stevermer had 11 points and four assists.
East (21-4, 20-2 in Big Nine) hosts New Prague on Tuesday in the opening game of the Section 2AAA playoffs.
Boys basketball
Mankato East 68, Red Wing 34: B.J. Omot had 14 points, three assists and two blocked shots as the Cougars won a Big Nine game at Red Wing.
Carson Schweim scored 14 points, and Brogan Madson had 13 points and four assists. Jack Pemble had eight rebounds.
East (17-7, 14-6) hosts Owatonna on Wednesday.
Mankato Loyola 65, Alden-Conger 29: Lawson Godfrey scored 16 points as the Crusaders won a Valley Conference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Carter Zimmerman added 12 points and five assists, and Duram Kelly scored nine points.
Loyola (17-8) plays Springfield on Tuesday at Fitzgerald gym.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Medford 62: Landon Dimler scored 39 points in the Bulldogs’ Gopher Conference win at Medford.
Dimler was 15 of 18 at the free-throw line. Memphis James scored 12 points, and Cole Schlueter added nine points.
JWP (13-11, 8-8) plays at home Monday against Madelia.
Martin County West 55, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 50: Martin County West trailed by one at halftime of the nonconference road game.
Zach Anderson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who also got 14 points from Mitchell Weber and 13 points from Tanner Sinn.
Ben Pearson led MVL with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Cole Thompson scored 11 points.
Fairmont 57, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 50, OT: Zach Jorgenson scored 24 points for Fairmont in a nonconference home win.
Zack Wells led LCWM with 13 points, and Jamis Ulman and Drew Dahl each scored nine points.
LCWM (19-6) plays Belle Plaine on Monday at Lake Crystal.
Belle Plaine 72, Sibley East 52: Cole Bauer had 15 points in the Wolverines’ Minnesota River Conference game at Arlington.
Bauer made four 3-pointers. Zach Kettner added 11 points.
Swimming
Section 1A: Dave Wedzina and Logan Gustafson each won three events as Mankato East won its first section championship at Rochester.
East scored 375 points, while Mankato West finished fifth at 218.
Wedzina won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:59.32, and Gustafson took first in the 100 freestyle in 47.87.
Wedzina and Gustafson joined Jordan Hogue and Elliot Bartell on the winning 200 medley relay in 1:36.56, which is a program record.
Nick Brauer, Gustafson, Wedzina and Hogue won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:15.36, which is also a program record.
West’s best finish was a second-place effort from Charlie Simpson in the 50 freestyle (22.01). Jason Taylor, Leif Petricka, Ethan Bartell and Simpson took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.33.
