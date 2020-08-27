The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato East girls cross country team scored 20 points in a Big Nine Conference dual meet win over Owatonna on Thursday at Mankato East.
In the first cross country meet of her career, East sophomore Randi Baier was first across the line for the Cougars with a time of 22:01. Olivia Beschorner (22:11) and Emmy Schulz (22:25) were second and third, respectively, for East.
Carsyn Brady of Owatonna was the medalist at 21:17.
On the boys side, the Huskies topped the Cougars 25-32.
East’s Anderew Johnson was the medalist, finishing at 17:03. Calvin Moeller was second for the Cougars with a time of 18:26.
Both teams will host Faribault on Thursday.
Girls tennis
Rochester John Marshall 6, Mankato East/Loyola 1: The No. 3 doubles team of Emma Riebel and Kamy Bartolo won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference match at Rochester.
East/Loyola (0-1) hosts Albert Lea on Friday.
Blue Earth Area 7, Waseca 0: Marissa Benz won the No. 2 singles match 1-6, 6-0, 10-8 to highlight Blue Earth Area’s Big South Conference victory at Waseca.
Te’a Armstrong (6-1, 6-0), Addison Armstrong (6-1, 6-0) and Arika Howard (6-0, 6-0) also won singles matches for the Bucs.
McKenna Dutton and Kylie Rosenau won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 team of Britt Howard and Lyndsey Borris (6-0, 6-1) and No. 3 team of Cali Beyer and Olivia Dutton (6-2, 6-1) also won.
Waseca (0-2) plays at Blue Earth Area on Monday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 7, Maple River 0: Greta Nesbit won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles as the Giants won the nonconference match at Le Sueur.
The Giants (2-0) won each match in straight sets, with Chloe Brandt (6-1, 6-0), Morgan Jones (6-1, 6-3) and Makenna Reinhardt (6-1, 6-2) each winning singles matches.
In doubles, Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1. The teams of Mia Schwarz and Darbi Dunning and Bella Holloway and Ella Nesbit both won 6-0, 6-0.
St. James Area 7, Redwood Valley 0: Ellie Becker won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles as the Saints won the Big South match in straight sets.
Jaelyn Haler (1-6 , 0-6), Mya Hanson (6-0 , 6-0) and Eva Romsdahl (6-1 , 6-1) also won singles matches.
The No. 1 doubles team of Gabriela Trapero and Sailor Mohlenbrock and the No. 2 team of Samantha Tetzloff and Allison Bluedorn both won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 3 team of Sofia Solorzano and Emma Anderson won 6-0, 6-2.
St. Peter 7, River Valley 0: Amelia Hildebrandt won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, as the Saints won the nonconference match.
Annika Southworth, Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm also won singles matches for St. Peter.
The Saints won all four doubles matches in straight sets.
Boys soccer
Willmar Community Christian 5, Immanuel Lutheran 3: Jack Stratton, Austin Hanel and Peter Olmanson each scored goals, but Immanuel lost the Christian Athletic League-opening home match.
Jaxon Libby, Joel Pepper and Olmanson each had an assist.
Immanuel plays a Christian Athletic League match Saturday at Valley Christian, St. Croix Falls.
