ALBERT LEA — Kylie Stude and Ella Huettl each scored two goals for the Mankato East girls soccer team in a 7-0 Big Nine Conference victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Daevya Gagnon, Kenzie Keller and Paige Turek also scored for the Cougars. Sophia Barnacle added two assists.
Izzy Schott made three saves to get the shutout.
Mankato East boys 3, Albert Lea 0: Sam Thom had a goal and an assist for the Cougars in the Big Nine victory at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Bol Bayak and Sergio Hernandez-Cano also scored for East. Owen Quist made two saves.
Fairmont 4, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 3: Derick Vivas Montoya scored twice for the Cougars in an overtime loss.
Emanuel Montiel also scored for the Crusaders.
Fairmont 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 0: The Crusaders fell at home.
No stats were available for this match.
New Ulm boys 4, St. Peter 1: Nils Quist had a goal and assist as the Eagles won the Big South match.
Christian Edwards, Ben Brownfield and Mark Spengler scored the other goals. Ethan Goff had 13 saves.
Volleyball
Cleveland 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Taylin Gosch made 31 assists as the Clippers won the Valley Conference match 25-13, 25-10, 25-18 at Cleveland.
Emily Kern had 14 kills, three blocks and two ace serves. Emma Sweere had 16 digs.
For Loyola, Paige Frutiger made three kills and six digs.
Nicollet 3, Madelia 1: Marah Hulke had 11 kills, 23 digs and 20 assists as the Raiders won the Valley match 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16.
Hayley Selby added 11 kills and four ace serves, and Brook Gohr made five blocks.
Ashlynn Sweet, Ashley Sorenson and Brooke Lensing each had eight kills for Madelia. Sorenson added 33 assists.
St. Peter 3, St. James Area 0: Kylee Horner had 12 kills as St. Peter won 25-8, 25-15, 25-14 in a Big South Conference match.
Grace Remmert had 27 assists, and Abby Maloney served five aces.
Belle Plaine 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1: Alayna Atherton made 12 kills for the Bucs in a nonconference loss.
Scores were 25-18, 19-25, 25-8, 25-14.
Mikaya Schuster made 30 assists, and Alex Huess had 10 kills.
WEM (9-8) plays at Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday.
Hayfield 3, United South Central 0: Melany Ehlert led the Rebels with eight kills and six digs in the home loss.
Scores were 25-21, 25-14, 26-24.
Kendal Harpestad had five kills and 12 digs for USC.
USC (4-9, 1-4 in Gopher) plays Thursday at Triton.
Marshall 3, Mankato East 0: Mackenzie Schwiem finished with 11 kills and 11 digs for the Cougars in a nonconference road loss 25-16, 25-20, 25-16.
Lexi Karge added 10 kills and two blocks for the Cougars, and Halle Huber finished with 26 assists.
East (5-8) will host Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 2: Abbie Riederer finished with 16 kills and 13 digs for the Chargers in the Tomahawk Conference road loss.
Scores were 25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 23-25, 16-14.
Sam Dalueg had 18 assists and 10 digs, while Ella Schlei and Lili Mohror each finished with 11 digs.
The Chargers (6-9) host New Ulm Cathedral Thursday.
Tennis
Mankato West 4, Owatonna 3: Lily Schmidt and Natalie Zarn won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles for the Scarlets in the Big Nine road victory.
Lauryn Douglas and Payton Douglas won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively for West. Julia Ulman and Ella Betters won at No. 2 doubles.
Rochester Mayo 7, Mankato East/Loyola 0: The Cougars’ Mylie Gleason and Ashlynn Leddy fell 7-6 (5), 6-3 at No. 3 doubles in a Big Nine loss at Rochester.
Addie Wassman and Hannah Westman lost 6-0, 7-5.
Worthington 5, New Ulm 2: New Ulm’s Makiah Otto won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Big South Conference loss.
New Ulm’s No. 2 doubles team of Katie Wilker and Lana Braun won 6-4, 6-4.
Waseca 4, Stewartville 3: Waseca swept the singles matches to claim a nonconference victory at Stewartville.
CeCe Huttemier won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Sarah Robbins (6-1, 6-0), Takya Schoenrock (6-0, 6-2) and Addie Pfeifer (6-1, 6-1) also claimed singles victories.
Le Sueur-Henderson 4, Sibley East 3: The Giants claimed a pair of three-set victories in doubles to win the Minnesota River Conference match at Arlington.
At No. 1 doubles, Mia Schwartz and Anna Pavlo won 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, while the No. 3 doubles team of Bella Holloway and Lauren Krause won 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Fairmont 4, St. James Area 3: Jaelyn Haler won 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for the Saints in a Big South match.
Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler won 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, and Mika Wessels and Mariah Mireles won 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Swimming
Mankato East/Loyola 94, St. Peter 92: Avery Schuh won two events and swam on two winning relays as the Cougars prevailed in a nonconference meet at East.
Schuh won the 50-yard freestyle (26.07) and 100 freestyle (57.94). She joined with Madison Bomstad, Bryn Ashland and Cami Schuh to place first in the 200 medley relay in 2:03.55, and Avery Schuh, Ashland, Jayne Satre and Addison Wite won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.04.
Marah Dauk won the diving with 192.50 points, and Sophie Steindl took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.67. Witte, Tiana Huynh, Cami Schuh and Satre took first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.81.
For St. Peter, Hannah Denzer took first in the 200 freestyle (2:02.58) and 500 freestyle (5:31.64). Ellie Johnson won the 200 individual medley in 2:30.25, while Anna Boomgaarden won the 100 butterfly in 1:09.14 and Olivia Denzer won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.01.
