MANKATO — Ella Huettl scored three goals for the Mankato East girls soccer team in a 4-1 victory over Fairmont Thursday at Kennedy Elementary School.
Kylie Stude also scored for the Cougars.
Izzy Schott and Ashley Fischer combined for seven saves in goal.
East (9-2) plays Mankato West Saturday at Caswell North.
Mankato East boys 4, Rochester Lourdes 0: Omar Abdi and Sam Thom each finished with a goal and an assist for the Cougars in the home victory.
Mohamed Yusuf and Sergio Hernandez-Cano also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored Lourdes 13-10. Owen Quist made 13 saves to get the shutout.
The Cougars (6-3-1) play Mankato West Saturday at Caswell North.
Marshall 3, Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 1: Armando Zamora scored the lone goal for the Crusaders.
Parker Jensen made 10 saves in goal.
The Crusaders play Monday at Jordan.
Volleyball
Mankato West 3, Faribault 2: Grace Banse finished with 17 kills for West in the home victory.
Scores were 21-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-10, 15-7.
Abbi Stierlen made 29 digs for West, and Sydney McGraw had 11 kills and six blocks. Brooklyn Brovold made 12 kills, and Maddy Allex added 28 assists for the Scarlets.
West (11-8) plays Monday at Rochester John Marshall.
Rochester Mayo 3, Mankato East 0: Mackenzie Schwiem finished with five kills and six digs for the Cougars in the Big Nine home loss.
Scored were 25, 17, 25-10, 25-19.
Lexi Karge had five kills and two blocks, and Halle Huber added five assists and four digs.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Lauren Cooper made 26 digs to help the Knights win a Valley match 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 at Fitzgerald gym.
Lilli Graupman made eight kills, and Avery Voges had seven kills. Dani Freyberg served five aces.
Paige Frutiger finished with five kills and 14 digs for Loyola.
LCWM (4-6, 3-1 in Valley) plays in the Sibley East tournament on Saturday.
Cleveland 3, Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 1: Taylin Gosch made 39 assists as the Clippers won the Valley match 25-11, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13.
Emily Kern had 17 kills and served three aces, and Grayce Kortuem had nine kills. Emma Sweere had 18 digs.
Cleveland (10-2, 4-0) plays in the Burnsville Showcase on Friday, taking on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.
Mayer Lutheran 3, Sibley East 0: Sibley East’s Molly Krentz had eight kills and two blocks in the 25-11, 25-9, 25-19 Minnesota River Conference loss at Arlington.
Jennifer Wolter added seven kills, and Adeline Williams made 14 assists.
Sibley East (6-6, 0-3) hosts an eight-team tournament on Saturday.
Nicollet 3, Martin County West 1: Brooklyn Bode finished with six kills and 20 digs for the Raiders in the home victory.
Hayley Selby added 17 digs and four blocks for the Raiders.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Triton 1: Mikayla Schuster had 44 assists and served three aces as the Bucs won 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21 in a nonconference match at Waterville.
Alex Huess had 13 kills, while Riley Sammon, Josie Volkman and Claire Bohlen each had nine kills. Volkman also had 26 digs.
WEM (8-3) plays Friday and Saturday at the Class AA Showcase.
Tennis
Mankato East/Loyola 4, Albert Lea 3: Sydney Jacobs won at No. 1 singles for the Cougars in the Big Nine home win.
Ashlyn Leddy and Mylie Gleason won at No. 3 singles for East/Loyola.
Mankato West 6, Faribault 1: Payton Douglas and McKenna Schreiber won 6-1, 6-0 for the Scarlets at No. 1 doubles in a home Big Nine match.
Lauryn Douglas, Riley Lowe and Mariana Gioffre also got singles wins for the Scarlets.
Lily Schmidt and Natalie Zarn won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles for West. Julia Ulman and Ella Betters won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
St. James Area 6, Marshall 1: The Saints won three matches in three sets to claim the Big South Conference victory.
Sailor Mohlenbrock won 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Maya Kulseth won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) at No. 4 singles. The No. 3 doubles team of Mika Wessels and Mariah Mireles claimed a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Fairmont 5, St. Peter 2: Annika Southworth won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles in the Saints’ Big South loss at St. Peter.
Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
St. Peter competes at the Litchfield Invitational on Saturday.
