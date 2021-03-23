MARSHALL — Lexi Karge finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Mankato East girls basketball team as the fourth-seeded Cougars fell to top-seeded Marshall 62-49 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Tuesday.
East trailed the Tigers 33-28 at halftime.
Mackenzie Schweim finished with 11 points and three assists for the Cougars, while Peyton Stevermer scored 10 points.
East finishes the season at 14-6.
Waconia 87, Mankato West 75: Bri Stoltzman scored 30 points for the third-seeded Scarlets in the Section 2AAA semifinals loss at Waconia.
Lani Schoper finished with 16 points and seven steals for West, while Teresa Kiewiet also scored 16 points.
The Scarlets finish the season at 14-4.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Martin County West 26: Brielle Bartelt had 18 points and six steals as the top-seeded Bucs won the Section 2A, South Subsection championship at Waterville.
Toryn Richards had 15 points and four steals, and Kylie Pittmann added nine points and five steals.
WEM (18-3) faces Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s in the Section 2A championship game Thursday at Arlington. It’s a rematch of last season’s section final, which WEM won 79-68.
On March 5, St. Mary’s defeated WEM 62-58 at Sleepy Eye.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 61, Waseca 57: Olivia Harazin and Katelin Flack each scored 18 points for the Knights as they won the Section 2AA, South Subsection championship at Lake Crystal.
Lauren Cooper added 14 points for the Knights.
For Waseca, Camryn McQuery led the way with 19 points.
The Knights play at Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AA championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
