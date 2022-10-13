MANKATO — Ella Huettl scored three goals for the top-seeded Mankato East girls soccer team, as the Cougars topped Jordan 5-0 in the Section 2AA semifinals Thursday at Caswell North.
Kenzie Keller had a goal and two assists for the Cougars, and Jillian Borgmeier also scored.
Shots on goal favored East 24-1.
The Cougars will play second-seeded Mankato West in the section final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Prague.
Mankato West 3, St. Peter 0: Julia Schumacher, Haley Hagen and Olivia Downs all scored for the Scarlets in the Section 2AA semifinal win at Caswell North.
Aubrey Makela and Sophia Post each had assists for West.
Anne Schill and Romo Smith combined for the shutout in goal.
Worthington 1, Mankato East boys 0: The Trojans scored 20 minutes into the first half and were able to hold on in the Section 2AA semifinal.
Shots on goal favored Worthington 11-9. Owen Quist made 10 saves for East.
The Cougars finish the season at 7-9-2.
Volleyball
St. Peter 3, Mankato East 1: Kylee Horner finished with 20 kills and 11 digs for the Saints in a 25-18, 16-25, 25-18, 25-16 road win over the Cougars.
Emmy Remmert had 15 kills and 16 digs for the Saints, and Iris Elias added 49 assists and 11 digs.
Tennis
Section 2AA: Mankato East's Sam Williams advanced to the individual section semifinals.
Williams won three times, including a 6-1, 6-0 win in the quarterfinals. She is now 26-3 on the season.
Williams will play in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Football
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 50, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12: Nick TenEyck carried nine times for 110 yards and two touchdowns for GFW in the road win.
As a team, GFW rushed for 362 yards and seven touchdowns.
For WEM, Ethan Greenwood had 80 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Waseca 47, Worthington 0: Christian Rodriguez rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Bluejays in the victory.
Ollie O'Brien added 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Damarius Russell had a kickoff return for a score and an interception return for a touchdown.
The Bluejays (6-1) play Wednesday at Luverne.
Swimming
Mankato East 93, Owatonna 83: Jayne Satre won both the 200 freestyle (2:07.90) and 500 freestyle (5:53) in the Cougars' victory.
East's Bryn Ashland took the 200 individual medley (2:27.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.96). Avery Schuh won the 50 freestyle (26.04) and 100 freestyle (58.68).
Cross country
Jayhawk Invitational: The Loyola/Cleveland boys won the meet at Madelia Golf Course with 46 points.
James Younge (17:42) took fifth for the Crusaders, while Nathan Strobel (17:45) finished sixth. Soren Kelly got eighth place at 17:53.
In the girls meet, the Crusaders were led by Molly Koester at 22:02.
Maple River won with 43 points.
Watertown Invitational: Tri-City United's Dante Juberian won the boys race with a time of 16:47.
The Titans placed fourth as a team.
In the girls race, TCU's Yasmin Ruiz got sixth with a time of 20:42. TCU's girls team also placed fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.