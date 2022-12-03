The Free Press
WINDOM — Jess Eykyn scored four goals for the Mankato East girls hockey team in a 10-1 nonconference road victory over Windom on Saturday.
McKenzie Keller had a goal and two assists for East, while Ava Tibodeau scored twice. Brielle Newton, Ashley Fischer and Alexis Erickson also scored for the Cougars.
East (4-1) will host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
Wrestling
Paul Krueger Tournament: Mankato West’s Rob Wicks (120) and Shafer Ehmke (152) each placed second at St. James.
West was short-handed with the football team competing for the state title Saturday.
New Prague Invite: St. Peter went 1-2 in the tournament, beating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62-15, but falling to New Prague and St. Francis.
St. Peter’s Elijah Mercado (106), Deontre Torres (132) and Kemper Ely (220) each won three matches.
Dick Maher invite: Mankato East finished third out of eight teams with 141.5 points at the tournament in Blue Earth.
Cael Willaert (170) and Brian Thilges (195) each won their weight classes, while Luke Scholtes (145) and Max Morgan (182) took second.
Bennett Blom (138), Ben Glogowski (152) and Elliot Betz (160) each finished third.
Girls basketball
Rochester Century 68, Mankato East 59: Peyton Stevermer led the Cougars with 28 points in the Big Nine Conference road loss.
Ellie Edberg finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for East, and Macy Birkholz added nine points and three steals.
The Cougars (1-1) will host Austin on Thursday.
Nicollet 72, Madelia 20: Tiana Sand finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders in the win.
Leah Bode had 11 points and 15 rebounds, and Brooklyn Bode added 11 points and eight assists. Savannah Klockziem finished with 13 points.
For Madelia, Alicia Lugo scored six points.
Nicollet (2-0) will host Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Tuesday.
Sibley East 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38: Ella Hunter finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers in the loss.
For Sibley East, Olivia Halquist led the way with 14 points, and Lauren Bauer added 13 points.
MVL plays Tuesday at Nicollet.
Boys basketball
Maple River 68, Minnehaha Academy 63: Hayden Niehbur led the Eagles with 26 points and 13 rebounds, as they won the Maple River Hardwood Classic tournament.
Mason Schirmer added 21 points and eight rebounds for Maple River.
Niehbur, Schirmer and Will Sellers were each named to the all-tournament team.
Madelia 60, Nicollet 55: Josiah DeMaris led the Blackhawks with 20 points in the home victory.
Jon Olson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blackhawks, and Hayden Jones scored 11 points.
Madelia (1-1) plays Tuesday at Alden-Conger.
