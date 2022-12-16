The Free Press
MANKATO — Kailey Newton finished with a goal and an assist for the Mankato East girls hockey team in a 7-1 Big Nine Conference win over Winona Friday at All Seasons Arena.
Ashley Fischer, Kira Prange, Sydney Wang, Kenzie Keller, Brielle Newton and Ava Tibodeau also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 61-9.
The Cougars (7-2) play Saturday at New Ulm.
Rochester Century 6, Mankato West boys 0: The Scarlets dropped their first game of the season in a Big Nine contest at Rochester.
The Scarlets (3-1-1) host Burnsville/Apple Valley at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
Girls basketball
Rochester Mayo 68, Mankato West 42: Teresa Kiewiet led the Scarlets with 26 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
Tucker Downs scored six points for West.
The Scarlets (2-4) play Saturday at St. Peter.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 67, Mankato Loyola 23: Katelin Flack led the Knights with 17 points in a Valley Conference victory at Fitzgerald gym.
Jackie Fraze scored five points for the Crusaders.
LCWM will host Waseca Tuesday.
St. Clair 74, Nicollet 56: Brooklin Hinze scored 30 points for the Cyclones in their victory.
Stephanie Cink and Kayli Hinze each finished with 14 points for St. Clair.
Shannon Soost led the Raiders with 16 points and 26 rebounds. Savannah Klockziem added 16 points.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Randolph 42: Claire Bohlen led the Bucs with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Addyson Taylor added 14 points for WEM, and Kylie LaFrance had eight points and five rebounds.
The Bucs (2-3, 2-1 in Gopher) play at Jackson County Central Tuesday.
Maple River 71, Bethlehem Academy 52: Claire McGregor finished with 20 points for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference road win.
Krystal Ulrich added 16 points for the Eagles, while Bria Cole and Madison Ward each scored eight points.
The Eagles (3-2, 3-0 in Gopher) play Tuesday at Medford.
Boys basketball
Hayfield 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42: Daulton Bauer led the Bulldogs with 15 points in the Gopher Conference loss.
Memphis James scored 10 for JWP.
The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1 Gopher) host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Tuesday.
