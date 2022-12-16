Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&