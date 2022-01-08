The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East erased a five-point deficit in the final minute to defeat Marshall 48-45 in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday at the East gym.
Peyton Stevermer made two free throws with 31 seconds to play, and Ellie Edberg’s 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining put East ahead.
Edberg finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Mackenzie Schweim scored 14 points, and Lexi Karge had 10 points and five rebounds. Stevermer added nine points and four assists.
East (7-2, 6-1 in Big Nine Conference) plays Tuesday against Mankato West at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
Mankato West 78, Jordan 64: Annika Younge had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the Scarlets’ nonconference win at the West gym.
The game was tied at 39 at halftime.
Lani Schoper added 26 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Teresa Kiewiet had 20 points and five rebounds.
West (8-2, 6-2) plays Mankato East on Tuesday at Bresnan Arena.
Boys basketball
Mankato West 66, Stewartville 59: Mekhi Collins scored 20 points in the Scarlets’ nonconference win at the Breakdown Hoops Challenge at Kasson-Mantorville.
Louis Magers and Aidan Corbett each scored 13 points for the Scarlets.
West (8-1) plays Tuesday against Mankato East at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
New Ulm Cathedral 72, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57: Sam Knowles had 33 points and 24 rebounds to help the Greyhounds win the Tomahawk Conference game at New Ulm.
Ben Pearson had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals to pace MVL, and Cole Thompson had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Hayfield 59, St. Clair 38: St. Clair led 22-21 at halftime but scored only 16 points in the second half of the Breakdown Hoops Challenge game at Byron.
Mason Ward led the Cyclones with 11 points, and Thomas Loeffler scored eight.
St. Clair (7-3) hosts Mankato Loyola on Tuesday.
Swimming & diving
Austin Invitational: Logan Gustafson had two individual wins as Mankato East/Loyola placed second in the eight-team meet.
Northfield won the meet with 512 points, just .5 more than the Cougars.
Gustafson won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:08.36 and 100 freestyle in 51.59. He joined Jordan Hogue, Dave Wedzina and Elliot Bartell to win the 200 medley relay in 1:41.21, and Gustafson, Hogue, Nick Brauer and Wedzina took first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:27.15.
Wedzina placed first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.98, and Bartell won the 100 butterfly in 57.27.
Maroon & Gold Invitational: Charlie Simpson had four top-five finishes at the meet, hosted by the University of Minnesota.
Simpson placed second in the 50 freestyle in 22.75 and fourth in the 100 butterfly in 58.52. Ethan Bartell, Sullivan Jacobs, Simpson and Hayden Maxwell took fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.41, and Bartell, Leif Petricka, Simpson and Jason Taylor finished fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:36.06.
Taylor, Maxwell, Jacobs and Petricka took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.67.
Maxwell took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.13, with Jacobs in fourth in 1:07.36. Bartell placed fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.61.
Wrestling
Tri-City United Invitational: Brian Thilges (170) and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) each won championships as Mankato East placed fourth at the tournament, held at LeCenter.
Rodriguez’s victories included a pin of the No. 3-ranked wrestler in Class A.
East’s Cael Willaert placed second at 160, and Elliot Betz took third at 132.
Norwood-Young American Invitational: Maple River/United South Central won five weight classes and took first in the eight-team tournament.
Waseca finished second, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton tied for third and St. Clair/Loyola placed seventh.
Wyatt Walters (106), Boden Simon (132), Byron Getchell (138), Ethan Evenson (145), Konner Harpestad (152) and Cooper Ochsendorf (170) each won their weight classes for Maple River/USC.
Keegan Kuball of WEM/JWP placed first at 285.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 11, Detroit Lakes 0: McKenzie Keller scored four goals, and Jessica Eykyn added two goals for the Cougars in a nonconference outdoor game at St. Paul.
Emmy Schulz, Brielle Newton, Kalea Homich, Sophie Steindl and Piper Guillamette each scored a goal.
East had 44 shots on goal. Anna Rader made 21 saves.
