MANKATO — The Mankato East girls soccer team played to a 2-2 draw in a Big Nine game against Rochester Century Tuesday at Bethany Lutheran.
Ella Huettl scored both goals for the Cougars. Assists went to Megan Geraets and Payton Hardesty. Izzy Schott made eight saves in goal for the Cougars.
East (5-0-4) will host Austin Friday.
Mankato West girls 3, Northfield 1: Annelise Winch scored twice for the Scarlets, as they got a Big Nine road win.
Elise Rykhus also scored, while Monera McMahon had a pair of assists. Bri Stoltzman made four saves in goal for West. The Scarlets outshot the Raiders 14-5.
West (5-2-2) will host Faribault Friday.
Mankato West boys 1, Northfield 1: A.J. Franke scored the lone goal for West, as they played to a draw in the Big Nine home match.
Northfield tied the score on a penalty kick with four minutes remaining. The Scarlets outshot the Raiders 12-10. Nick Lundberg made nine saves in goal for East.
The Scarlets (3-4-2) play Friday at Faribault.
Rochester Century 3, Mankato East boys 1: Medy Akwai scored for the Cougars in a Big Nine road loss.
Owen Quist made 10 saves in goal for East. Century outshot the Cougars 13-6.
East (3-4-2) plays Friday at Austin.
Tennis
Austin 4, Mankato East 3: Kezia Kim won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, but the East girls dropped the other three singles matches in a Big Nine home loss.
Adriana Kleinschmidt and Hannah Rigdon won 7-6, 6-7, 10-5 at No. 1 doubles for the Cougars, while Emma Riebel and Mara Kruger won 6-1, 6-4.
St. James 7, Waseca 0: Ellie Becker won 6-1, 6-0 for the Saints at No. 1 singles in Waseca.
Jaelyn Haler, Mya Hanson and Eva Romsdahl also won singles matches for the Saints.
St. Peter 6, Redwood Valley 1: Amelia Hildebrandt and Annika Southworth won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Saints in a home match.
Maddie Kamm was the winner at No. 3 singles for the Saints 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. St. Peter swept the doubles slate in straight sets.
New Ulm 4, Worthington 3: The Eagles took three of the four singles matches to secure the home victory.
Makiah Otto won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 for New Ulm. Abby Hietala and Lydia King also won singles matches.
United South Central 4, Belle Plaine 3: The Rebels swept the singles slate en route to a home victory.
Delaney Weber, Alyson Swanson, Kelsie Chapman and Elizabeth Romano each won for USC.
Tri-City United 4, Sibley East 3: The Titans swept the doubles slate in their victory in Le Center.
The pairing of Gabby Prochaska and Rachel Rynda were winners at No. 1 for TCU 6-2, 6-2. Emma Traenor and MacKenzie Holmbo won at No. 2, and Allie Schley and Savannah Squires won at No. 3.
Swim and dive
Mankato West 91, Rochester John Marshall 90: Sophia Leonard and Olivia Leonard each won two events for the Scarlets in a Big Nine meet.
Sophia took the 200 IM (1:19.09) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.04), while Olivia won the 200 freestyle (2:06.97) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.81).
West’s Annika Younge was part of the winning 200 Free relay and 200 medley relay teams. She also won the 50 freestyle at 26.37.
