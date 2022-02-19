The Free Press
MANKATO — Mackenzie Schweim had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists as Mankato East defeated Rochester Century 50-35 in a Big Nine Conference girls basketball game Saturday at the East gym.
Ellie Edberg added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Peyton Stevermer had nine points and five assists.
Taylor Clarey led Century with 11 points.
East (19-4, 18-2 in Big Nine) plays at home Tuesday against Albert Lea.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 54, Blue Earth Area 34: Katie Olson scored 23 points as the Bulldogs won a nonconference home game.
Claire Adams added 13 points.
Sophia Keister scored 16 points for BEA.
Hayfield 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 59: Sidney Schultz scored 16 points, but Hayfield earned the Gopher Conference championship with the win at New Richland.
Sophie Stork scored 14 points, and Faith Nielsen added 12 points.
NRHEG (18-8, 13-3) plays its last regular-season game Tuesday against Waseca.
Boys basketball
Madelia 69, Mankato Loyola 59: JaSean Glover had 45 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as Madelia won a Valley Conference home game.
Josiah Demaris scored 12.
Simon Morgan led Loyola with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Lawson Godfrey had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Loyola (16-7) plays at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday. Madelia (11-11) plays at St. James Area on Monday.
Maple River 68, Redwood Valley 62: Mason Schirmer had 18 points and five assists as the Eagles won a nonconference road game.
Zach Herrmann also scored 18 points, and Hayden Niebuhr had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Eagles trailed by two at halftime.
Maple River (20-4) plays at Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 91, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 67: Ethan Anderson made four 3-pointers as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.
Zack Wells and Jamis Ulman each scored 13 points for the Knights, and Jack Brockman added 10 points.
Adam Heckman led MLGHECT with 24 points.
Hockey
Mankato East boys 2, Faribault 1: Landon Metcalfe scored two goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine Conference road win.
Andrew Bastian assisted on both goals for the Cougars.
East will learn its Section 3A seeding Sunday.
Northfield 9, Mankato West boys 0: The Scarlets fell in the Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
Shots on goal favored the Raiders 37-9.
Section 3A seedings will be released Sunday.
Wrestling
Section 2AA: Maple River/United South Central defeated Medford 42-22 to win the Section 2A championship.
Wyatt Walters (106), Cooper Ochsendorf (182) nd Thayne Decker (285) each won by fall, while Braxton Simon (120) and Boden Simon (132) each won by decision.
Maple River/USC defeated Blue Earth Area 37-24 in the semifinals.
