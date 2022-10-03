The Free Press
NEW PRAGUE — Kenzie Keller scored two goals for the Mankato East girls soccer team in a 4-0 nonconference road win at New Prague Monday.
Amber Reuter and Ella Huettl also scored for the Cougars, and Keller had an assist.
Shots on goal favored East 12-1.
The Cougars (14-0) play Tuesday at Owatonna.
Mankato East boys 0, New Prague 0: Owen Quist made 10 saves for the Cougars in the tie at Thomas O. Anderson field.
Shots on goal favored the Trojans 10-7.
East (6-6-2) will host Owatonna Tuesday.
Volleyball
Belle Plaine 3, Mankato West 1: Gabi Peterson finished with 11 kills for the Scarlets in the 25-12, 25-19, 16-25, 25-9 home loss.
Ella Olson had eight kills and eight digs for the Scarlets, and Allison Banse added 18 digs. Brooklyn Geerdes finished with 17 assists.
West (7-13) plays Tuesday at Mankato East.
St. Peter 3, Hutchinson 1: Emmy Remmert led the Saints with 10 kills and 28 digs in their victory over the Tigers.
Scores were 25-11, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22.
Kylee Horner added nine kills and 16 digs, while Iris Elias had 32 assists.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, Nicollet 0: Brooklyn Bode finished with 10 kills and nine digs for the Raiders in the road loss.
Scores were 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.
Shannon Soost had eight kills and nine digs for Nicollet.
The Raiders play Tuesday at St. Clair.
Tennis
Worthington 4, New Ulm 3: The Eagles fell on the road in the section match.
Kate Frauenholtz and Karson Schmid won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles for New Ulm, while Emily Pearson and Hannah Davey got a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 3.
Blue Earth Area 7, River Valley 0: Addison Armstrong won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for the Bucs in the home victory.
Olivia Dutton won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles for BEA, while Grace Hanson won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3. Lauren Survis got a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.