FARIBAULT — Kenzie Keller, Sammi Prybylla and Amber Reuter each scored twice for the Mankato East girls soccer team in a 12-0 Big Nine win over Faribault Tuesday.
Megan Geraets, Payton Hardesty, Hailey Schlager, Julia Fischer and Maddie Cooney also scored for East.
Izzy Schott, Cali Cross and Ashley Fischer combined for the shutout in goal. Schott also scored for East.
East finishes the regular season at 7-0-4, good for second in the Big Nine. They open section play next week.
Faribault 5 Mankato East boys 2: Suheyb Abdi scored twice for the Cougars in a home Big Nine loss at Bethany Lutheran College.
Omar Abdi and Brett Borchardt each had assists for East. The Cougars outshot the Falcons 11-10.
East finishes the regular season at 3-6-2. They'll open section play Monday.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 12, Tri-City United 0: Ramiro Zamora scored three times for the Crusaders in the home victory.
Derick Vivas Montoya had a goal and four assists, while Anderson Flores finished with two goals and an assist.
Cody Pitha, Duram Kelly, Fisher Wolters, Danny Coreas and Jeferson Alverenga also scored for Loyola.
Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia girls 8, Tri-City United 0: Lauren Cooper finished with four goals for the Crusaders in the road victory.
Addie Ahern scored three goals, while Lexi Breuer also scored.
The Crusaders play Friday at Waseca.
Waseca boys 3, New Ulm 1: Israel Nelson, Sage Lang and Christian Arreguin scored for the Bluejays in the home Big South win.
Joey Goeglein scored for New Ulm.
New Ulm girls 2, Waseca 1: Kendra Nesvold made 19 saves in goal for New Ulm in the Big South win.
Alexis Rustin and Bryn Nesvold scored for the Eagles.
Tennis
Mankato West 5, Marshall 2: West swept the singles slate in the home victory.
Lauryn Douglas (6-2, 6-0), Payton Douglas (6-1, 6-1), McKenna Schreiber (6-1, 6-1) and Natalie Zarn (6-2, 6-1) were all singles winners for West.
The Scarlets finish the regular season at 6-5, and will open section play Tuesday against Marshall.
St. Peter 5, Mankato East 2: The Saints took three of four singles matches to secure the home victory.
Amelia Hildebrandt, Annika Southworth and Rhyan Holmgren won singles matches for the Saints.
Grace Morgan won at No. 4 singles for the Cougars. The pairing of Emma Riebel and Abbie Bentson also won for East at No. 3 doubles.
Northfield 6, Waseca 1: The fourth-ranked Raiders topped the Bluejays in Northfield.
Brooke Hayes (6-3, 6-4) was the lone winner for Waseca at No. 4 singles.
Swimming
Mankato West 94, St. Peter 92: Sophia Leonard and Olivia Leonard each won a pair of events for the Scarlets in the Big Nine meet.
Sophia took the 100 butterfly (1:03.08) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.19), while Olivia won the 200 IM (2:16.64) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.84).
Annika Younge was part of the winning 200 free relay and 200 medley relay teams for the Scarlets. She also won the 50 freestyle at 26.20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.