MANKATO -- Izzy Schott made five saves as Mankato East tied 0-0 with Northfield in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Saturday at Bethany Lutheran.
The Cougars had seven shots on goal.
East (4-0-1) plays Friday against Red Wing at Bethany Lutheran.
Northfield 7, Mankato East boys 0: Northfield had 19 shots on goal to dominate the Big Nine match at Northfield.
East goalkeeper Owen Quist had 12 saves. East had only one shot on goal.
The Cougars (2-2-1) play Friday at Red Wing.
Waseca boys 2, Marshall 2: Eli Nelson and Brandon Lopez scored goals as the Bluejays tied Marshall in the Big South Conference match Friday.
The match was tied at 1 at halftime.
Lopez assisted on Nelson's first-half goal. Marshall tied the game with 6:03 to play.
Girls tennis
United South Central 4, Southwest Christian 3: Delaney Weber rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles as the Rebels claimed the nonconference victory at Wells.
Alyson Swanson (6-3, 6-1) and Kelsie Chapman (6-0, 6-1) also won singles matches for USC.
USC's No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Schwartz and Lauren Zebro also won 6-4, 6-1.
