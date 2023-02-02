The Free Press
NORTHFIELD — Macy Birkholz finished with 18 points and four steals for the Mankato East girls basketball team in a 60-48 Big Nine Conference road victory over Northfield Thursday.
Ellie Edberg had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, and Peyton Stevermer added 10 points and four assists.
East (11-6, 10-4 in Big Nine) will host Winona on Saturday.
Mankato West 43, Winona 36: Teresa Kiewiet led the Scarlets with 26 points and eight rebounds in the Big Nine road win.
Tucker Downs added 11 points and six rebounds.
West will host Rochester Mayo Saturday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 67, Cleveland 32: Olivia Harazin scored 22 points, including the 2,000th point of her career, as the Knights won the Valley Conference game.
Lauren Cooper added 11 points, and Katelin Flack scored 10 for LCWM (20-1).
Le Sueur-Henderson 38, Mankato Loyola 28: Maddie Huiras scored eight points for the Crusaders in the nonconference home loss.
Loyola will host Cleveland Friday.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Triton 71: Katie Olson finished with 25 points for the Bulldogs in their victory.
Faith Olson scored 15 points for JWP, and Presley James added 14 points.
Boys basketball
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 81, Nicollet 32: Jack Brockman scored 16 points in the Knights’ Valley Conference win at Nicollet.
Jamis Ulman added 14 points for LCWM.
The Knights (17-1) play Cleveland on Tuesday at Lake Crystal.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, GFW 60: Ben Pearson led the Chargers with 34 points in the road win.
Will Kaisermann added 13 points for MVL.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 65, Madelia 56: Hayden Jones scored 17 points for the Blackhawks in the loss.
Tony Zaleski added 14 points for Madelia.
The Blackhawks host Alden-Conger Monday.
Hockey
Mankato East girls 11, Rochester Mayo 0: Brielle Newton scored four goals, and Kailey Newton and Ashley Fischer each had three as the Cougars won the Big Nine game at All Seasons Arena.
McKenzie Keller also scored a goal for the Cougars.
East had 54 shots on goal. Anna Rader made five saves for the shutout.
Wrestling
Mankato East 42, Rochester John Marshall 39: Jackson Peed (113 pounds), Luke Scholtes (138), Ben Glogowski (152) and Brian Thilges (195) won by fall as the Cougars claimed a Big Nine Conference victory.
East (6-8) hosts Waseca and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a triangular Friday.
Medford 49, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 15: Keegan Kuball won by fall at 285 pounds in the Grizzlies’ Gopher Conference loss.
Brady Murphy (106), Isaac Quast (160) and Avery Fall (195) each won by decision.
