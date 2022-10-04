The Free Press
OWATONNA — McKenzie Keller had her fourth hat trick of the season, leading Mankato East to a 4-0 victory over Owatonna to clinch the Big Nine Conference girls soccer championship Tuesday.
Ella Huettl also scored a goal, while Ava Tibodeau had two assists and Taylor Schilling and Abby Moule each had one assist.
Izzy Schott made 13 saves for the shutout.
East (15-0) hosts Rochester Century on Thursday.
Mankato West girls 1, Rochester Century 0: Romo Smith made five save for the shutout in West’s Big Nine win at Rochester.
Kaitie Heller scored te Scarlets’ goal, with as assist from Aubrey Makela.
West (10-3-1, 8-1-1) hosts Austin on Thursday at Caswell North.
Worthington 4, New Ulm boys 1: Ben Brownfield scored the only goal for the Eagles in the Big South Conference loss.
Ethan Goff had 16 saves.
Volleyball
Madelia 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Brooke Lensing made 18 kills as Madelia won 25-23, 25-10, 25-16 in a Valley Conference match at Fitzgerald gym.
Ashley Sorenson had 31 assists for Madelia.
Madelia (12-13, 4-2) hosts Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman on Friday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 0: Dani Freyberg made 33 assists as the Knights won a Valley match 25-17, 25-12, 25-23 at Truman.
Gillian Hanson had 12 kills, and Ella Thorson served six aces.
LCWM (18-6, 5-1) hosts Alden-Conger on Thursday.
St. Clair 3, Nicollet 2: Lily Sonnek had 20 kills, six blocks and six ace serves as the Cyclones won 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11 in a Valley match at St. Clair.
Rachel Hogen had 10 kills and 15 assists, and Natalie Kasprowicz had 20 assists. Brooklin Hinze had eight kills, three blocks and 21 digs.
Shannon Soost had 14 kills in six blocks for Nicollet, and Brooklyn Bode had 13 kills. Mia Lambrecht had 19 assists, and Emma Drill had 17 assists.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, United South Central 0: Claire Bohlen had 13 kills and served four aces in the Bucs’ 25-10, 25-21, 25-8 win in a Gopher Conference match at Wells.
Ashlyn Pelant had 26 assists and six ace serves, and Josie Volkmann had 15 digs.
Kiera Schultz had seven kills to lead USC, and Kendal Harpestad had six kills.
WEM (10-9, 6-1) plays at home Thursday against Medford.
St. Peter 3, New Ulm 0: Iris Elias made 28 assists as the Saints swept the Big South Conference match at home.
Scores were 25-25, 25-16, 25-21.
Emmy Remmert had 12 kills and 14 digs.
Amber Lee made 28 assists for the Eagles, and Laura Bertrang had seven kills and four blocks.
Norwood Young America 3, Sibley East 0: Jessica Wolter had nine kills to lead Sibley East in a 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 nonconference loss at Arlington.
Anna Harens made nine assists and served an ace.
Sibley East (7-11, 1-2) plays Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Ava Munsen and Becca Kuck each had nine kills, and Gabbie Bleick made eight in the Chargers’ 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 loss in a Tomahawk Conference home match.
Keigan Brau had 28 assists, and Bleick added 16 digs. Mackenzie Merseth served four aces.
MVL (2-17, 0-7) plays at Maple River on Thursday.
Girls tennis
St. Peter 7, New Prague 0: Zetta Haugen won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles as the Saints opened the Section 2AA tournament with the sweep at home.
St. Peter’s No. 3 doubles team of Kylie Southworth and Raina Roemhildt won 6-1, 6-3.
St. Peter (17-1) hosts Jordan in the section semifinals Thursday.
Red Wing 4, Waseca 3: Red Wing swept the doubles to win the Section 1AA meet at Waseca.
Waseca got singles victories by Cece Huttemier (6-4, 6-2), Sarah Haley (7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-5) and Lauren Drexler (6-2, 6-1).
Waseca ends the season at 14-4.
The Section 1AA individual tournament will be played Oct. 14 at Rochester.
Swimming & diving
Mankato West 91, St. Peter 90: Olivia Leonard took first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:16.20 and 100 freestyle in 56.19 as the Scarlets won the nonconference meet at the East pool.
In the 200 medley relay, Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt took first in 1:55.36. The 200 freestyle relay team of Bittner, Kate Camp, Olivia Koeneman and Vogt won in 1:46.45.
Leonard, Lee, Vogt and Koeneman combined to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:58.61.
Koeneman won the 50 freestyle in 26.16, as did Lee in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.04. Vogt took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.31, and Bittner won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.09.
For St. Peter, Hannah Denzer won the 200 freestyle (1:59.12) and 500 freestyle (5:22.19). Laura Klatt scored 213.85 points to win the diving.
